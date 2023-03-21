Home News Government expects 500,000 visitors to recreational parks at Easter
News

Government expects 500,000 visitors to recreational parks at Easter

by admin
Government expects 500,000 visitors to recreational parks at Easter

The Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) expects that more than 500,000 Salvadorans visit the different recreational and cultural parks during Holy Week, reported the head of said State portfolio, Morena Valdez.

The Minister of Tourism also explained that during the holiday period, a total of 78,000 foreign tourists are expected to visit the country, which is equivalent to $94 million in tourism revenue.

In addition, he affirmed that the security policies promoted by President Nayib Bukele have been decisive for many foreigners to visit the country. “The security issue has been key for more international tourists to come,” he said.

The official called on the population to follow the recommendations of the Lifeguard Unit for this Holy Week and avoid incidents.

See also  Dear energy, horticulturalists are (also) looking to cannabis to overcome the crisis

You may also like

Haapsalu shooters became Estonian champions

Forest condition report: Only every fifth tree is...

Ecuadorian authorities announce state of emergency after strong...

Commitment to the Amazon River Basin

Rib fracture: Helene Fischer has to postpone the...

Clear sky warm environment for this Tuesday –...

They came to unite people

Israel – Parliament approves return to four evacuated...

Festive bridge of San José left 90 accidents...

Carlo Masala: “Then the Russian front in Crimea...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy