The Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) expects that more than 500,000 Salvadorans visit the different recreational and cultural parks during Holy Week, reported the head of said State portfolio, Morena Valdez.

The Minister of Tourism also explained that during the holiday period, a total of 78,000 foreign tourists are expected to visit the country, which is equivalent to $94 million in tourism revenue.

In addition, he affirmed that the security policies promoted by President Nayib Bukele have been decisive for many foreigners to visit the country. “The security issue has been key for more international tourists to come,” he said.

The official called on the population to follow the recommendations of the Lifeguard Unit for this Holy Week and avoid incidents.