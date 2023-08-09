Home » Government expects additional income of 2.3 billion euros from CO2 price
Berlin: For the coming year, the federal government expects significant additional income from the carbon dioxide price that consumers have to pay when heating with gas and oil and when filling up. From the current 30, it will rise to 40 euros per tonne of CO2 at the turn of the year. In the draft of the business plan for the climate fund available to Reuters, revenues of almost eleven billion euros are estimated for 2024. That would be around 2.3 billion euros more than this year. In addition, there are revenues from European emissions trading of almost 8.2 billion euros. According to the news agency, the economic plan envisages spending of around 57.6 billion euros for next year. (BR24 radio news 09.08.2023 11:15)

