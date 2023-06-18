Government expects the Banco de la República to lower interest rates

During his speech at the Asobancaria banking convention, the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, spoke about the increase in interest rates and mining-energy contracts in Colombia.

The head of the Treasury portfolio had more than 30 minutes to present the national government’s strategy. He began by referring to the administration of Iván Duque and affirmed that despite the fact that the increase in prices began due to fuel, the previous administration decided its cost.

“That is the reason why we have inflation that has risen, it reached its highest level in March and we have been going down for two months now, but while food inflation goes down, the price of gasoline goes up,” said the minister.

Bonilla affirmed that one of the first measures of the Petro Government was to raise the price of gasoline, although since the price of ACPM has not increased, the deficit of the fund for the stabilization of fuel prices continues to grow.

“We already have two months in which inflation has been reducing, but we still do not have a definitive trend, but if it allows the Board of the Banco de la República next month to evaluate that interest rates are not touched and that with the new Inflation data it is possible to think that the bank begins to lower its intervention rates so that they serve to help recover the economy, ”he said.

He recognized that the bank will most likely not lower interest rates at the same rate that it raised them, but the Executive expects the change in the country’s monetary policy to take place.

The minister also referred to the energy transition, which is divided into three. The first is to create a new exportable offer that allows replacing the dependence on hydrocarbons, which according to him assured, as long as the country depends on a single export, it will suffer the consequences of price volatility.

“The growth projections for this year were made in December with a barrel of oil at 94 dollars, today we have oil at 76. That is, we are no longer going to have the income expectation that we had there”

For the second component, Bonilla confirmed that the oil reserves in the country would allow at least 15 years to continue exporting it, so the Government is concentrating on building alternatives for its substitution, through agriculture, medicines, clothing, and industry. steel industry, which is the third component.

“We have to rebuild this industry, we have to rebuild this apparatus to be able to get there,” Bonilla said during his speech.

Gasoline price in Colombia will continue to rise until 2025

One of the controversial issues during the government of Gustavo Petro is the price of a gallon of regular gasoline, which, since last October, began to increase month by month, which meant a blow to the pocket of Colombians, who are increasingly seeing that what they earn is enough for less when buying said fuel.

Said upward trend in the price of a gallon of regular gasoline will continue for at least five more months in Colombia. It would even be necessary to continue with increases during 2024, when the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC) would have an initial deficit of $17.8 trillion.

This was explained by the Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Ricardo Bonilla, during the presentation of the 2023 Medium-Term Fiscal Framework.

“Continuing the path of continuing to reduce the price gap, in 2025 we would have a very small deficit that depends on how far we adjust diesel prices (Acpm),” he explained when showing the main objectives of the 2023 Mfmp. With Infobae

