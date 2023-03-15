Home News Government filed before Congress the law of submission to criminal gangs
News

Government filed before Congress the law of submission to criminal gangs

by admin
Government filed before Congress the law of submission to criminal gangs

In the Constitution room of the Congress of the Republic the law of subjection to ordinary justice for criminal gangs was formally established, this after obtaining a favorable concept, although with observations, by the Higher Council for Criminal Policy.

It was the same Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, who, accompanied by his counterpart from the Ministry of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, presented the final document to the Secretary of the Senate, where The president of the corporation, Roy Barreras, highlighted the work of consultation and dialogue that he carried out to reconcile the recommendations of both the Attorney General’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office.

The Bill ‘by which mechanisms of submission to ordinary justice are established, guarantees of non-repetition and dismantling of organized armed structures of high-impact crime’, also known as the ‘Submission Law’, seeks to advance dialogues with armed groups throughout the national territory and thus advance towards the ‘total peace’ that became the main flag of Gustavo Petro.

See also  A key step towards the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation-the press conference of the State Council Information Office focuses on the white paper "China's comprehensive well-off"-Domestic News-Huasheng News

You may also like

Violence against school staff, Bucalo (FDI): “Institutions must...

Štefan Hríb’s speech after awarding the Dominik Tatarka...

It’s official: Hernán Darío Gómez, new Junior coach

Freddie Prinze Jr. and the nightmarish experience of...

Heger and Naď are recording to Fic using...

Minister Prada confirmed that there will be no...

CCTV 3.15 Party Third Bomb: Electric vehicle safety...

Shipwreck of Cutro: 5 other bodies found, two...

Good for Bukele! Bitcoin exceeds $26,400

ELN sniper wounded a soldier in the urban...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy