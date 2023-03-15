In the Constitution room of the Congress of the Republic the law of subjection to ordinary justice for criminal gangs was formally established, this after obtaining a favorable concept, although with observations, by the Higher Council for Criminal Policy.

It was the same Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, who, accompanied by his counterpart from the Ministry of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, presented the final document to the Secretary of the Senate, where The president of the corporation, Roy Barreras, highlighted the work of consultation and dialogue that he carried out to reconcile the recommendations of both the Attorney General’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office.

The Bill ‘by which mechanisms of submission to ordinary justice are established, guarantees of non-repetition and dismantling of organized armed structures of high-impact crime’, also known as the ‘Submission Law’, seeks to advance dialogues with armed groups throughout the national territory and thus advance towards the ‘total peace’ that became the main flag of Gustavo Petro.