The Petro Government filed this Monday, February 6 in the Congress of the Republic, the bill of the National Development Plan 2022-2026: Colombia, world power of life, road map that defines the goals in the short, medium and long term term, as well as the financial and budgetary instruments to achieve them.

In the act, which took place between the Plaza de Armas of the Casa de Nariño and the Plaza Núñez of the National Capitol, in Bogotá, the articles of the initiative built from the territories with the participation of more than 250,000 Colombians in the so-called Binding Regional Dialogues. Likewise, more than 89,000 citizen proposals were delivered by inhabitants of more than 1,100 municipalities in 2,115 thematic tables.

The bases of the Plan –oriented towards Total Peace– include, according to the Government, transformations, such as the ordering of the territory around water and environmental justice; human security and social justice; the human right to food; productive transformation, internationalization and climate action; as well as regional convergence.

In the same way, it is established that the change that Colombia needs is made with women; in addition to an egalitarian, diverse and discrimination-free country, hand in hand with victims, children, adolescents, peoples and ethnic communities, youth, people with disabilities, peasants and Colombian society.

The filing of the National Development Plan was attended by President Gustavo Petro, Vice President Francia Márquez, the ministerial cabinet, congressmen from the different benches and representatives of the broad and multicolored Colombia.