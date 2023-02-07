Home News Government filed the PND: “Colombia world power of life”
*The Government filed this Monday in the Congress of the Republic the bill of the National Development Plan 2022-2026, which was titled: Colombia, world power of life. The 200-page document defines short, medium and term that includes the commitment to reform pension matters and the health and justice systems. he himself is

“The articles of the Plan estimate an investment of $1.154 trillion for the next four years: $138.4 billion for the regional Convergence; $114.4 billion for productive transformation and climate action; $743.7 billion for issues related to Human Security and social justice; $46.1 billion for the Human Right to food; $28 billion for Territorial Planning around water; and 83.4 for Macroeconomic Stability”, according to the National Planning Department.

In the act, which took place between the Plaza de Armas of the Casa de Nariño and the Plaza Núñez of the National Capitol, in Bogotá, the articles were presented, which had the participation of more than 250,000 Colombian men and women in the Binding Regional Dialogues. Likewise, more than 89,000 citizen proposals were delivered by inhabitants of more than 1,100 municipalities in 2,115 thematic tables.

“The bases of the Plan –oriented towards Total Peace– include transformations such as the ordering of the territory around water and environmental justice; human security and social justice; the human right to food; productive transformation, internationalization and climate action; as well as regional convergence”, affirms the Government in a recently published statement.

For his part, the president, Gustavo Petro, said at the presentation ceremony: “Today we need to end hunger in Colombia and not by begging outside our borders. Part of this change, which means ‘producing’, is the basis of wealth, it is what is consigned in that PND (…) I hope that all Colombians are capable of building Peace, which is not only that of weapons, but that of society. So, good wind and good sea to the National Development Plan”.

Finally, the vice president, Francia Márquez assured regarding the articles: “We, the government of change, understand that the axis of development is the construction of peace, equality and equity. We understand that development involves doing justice to the territories and populations that have historically been marginalized and excluded”.

