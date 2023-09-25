Government foregoes higher energy standards in new buildings

Baustelle in Ulm. (imago images / imagebroker)

The EH-40 energy saving standard was actually agreed for 2025 in the coalition agreement. In addition, families should be able to get more low-interest building loans than before. The taxable income limit up to which such a loan can be applied for increases from 60,000 to 90,000 euros per year. Maximum loan amounts for families will be increased by 30,000 euros. Chancellor Scholz and Construction Minister Geywitz want to present the measures in Berlin in the afternoon.

The construction industry calls for the measures to be implemented quickly

The construction industry reacted positively. The general manager of the Central Association of the German Construction Industry, Pakleppa, said that the federal government had recognized how serious the situation on the housing market was. It is now crucial that the federal, state and local governments implement the plans promptly.

In the federal government’s action paper, which is available to “Spiegel”, reference is made to the current difficult situation in the construction industry. Federal Economics Minister Habeck told the Reuters news agency yesterday that the introduction of the Building Energy Act would ensure that new buildings would have climate-friendly heating from 2024 onwards. He therefore no longer considers it necessary to introduce the new EH 40 standard.

According to the paper, the government is also backing away from the plan to introduce a restructuring obligation at EU level. Mandatory renovations of residential buildings should therefore be excluded.

FDP wants to speed up the approval process

The FDP parliamentary group supports the measures, but calls for further steps. In addition to the high interest rates and high construction costs, the lengthy approval procedures are a serious problem, said the construction policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Föst, on Deutschlandfunk. Here it is important to release the brakes. Foest emphasized that if the costs cannot be brought under control, no more construction will take place. Then there is a risk of social unrest.

Green Party co-leader Lang: Strengthen tenants’ rights

The Greens believe new construction is only part of the solution and, with a view to the summit, are calling for tenants’ rights to be strengthened – including a tightening of the rent cap. Green co-party leader Lang told the newspapers of the Funke media group that given the tense situation on the housing market, new construction was only part of the solution. The rapidly rising rents would be a stress test right down to the middle of society. Parliamentary group leader Dröge referred to the agreed extension of the rent cap in the coalition agreement. This must finally be initiated, she told the newspapers. Given the high inflation, so-called index rental agreements would become a problem for tenants.

In such contracts, the rents can be increased annually based on the value of the consumer price index of the Federal Statistical Office. With this variant, there is no adjustment of the rent to the local comparative rent. Federal Justice Minister Buschmann from the FDP recently rejected calls for restrictions on index rents.

German district association for lowering building standards

Before the summit, the German District Association spoke out in favor of lowering building standards in order to make new buildings cheaper. “The alliance for affordable housing only provides a framework for this if it focuses on cheaper construction,” said association president Sager to the newspapers of the Funke media group. “To achieve this, standards must be lowered without any ifs and buts. In this respect, there is still a lot of room for improvement.” He also called for the provision of cheap building land.

GdW and Haus & Grund are not taking part in the housing summit

In addition to Chancellor Scholz and Federal Construction Minister Geywitz, more than 30 associations and clubs from the sectors involved are expected at the housing summit at midday in Berlin. According to Scholz, “very specific things” will be discussed at the meeting about how more apartments can be built. Among other things, more building land is needed, which must be designated in the municipalities. The Federal Association of German Housing and Real Estate Companies (GdW) and the owners’ association Haus & Grund have canceled their participation in the meeting. They accuse the federal government of organizing an event that is “primarily intended for publicity.” Other associations, however, expressed hope for important progress and made demands on politicians.

The federal government launched the Affordable Housing Alliance in the spring of last year. The committee then developed proposals and measures for housing policy, including the goal of building 400,000 new apartments annually, and now wants to take stock.

This message was sent on September 25th, 2023 on the Deutschlandfunk program.

