Giorgia Meloni’s leadership has never been in question since the party was founded ten years ago. According to a recent Swg poll, one in three FdI voters decided to put the cross on the Flame precisely because “she is there”. Which, not surprisingly, from the latest policies to today, has gone from 4.3% to 26 percent. A result that rests on a structure formed not only by the most well-known executives but also by a less prominent but very active “galaxy” of men and women including executives and newly elected officials.

Professions

Giorgia Meloni fought tenaciously to go beyond the limits of the traditional right, especially strong among the Roman ministers and the southern petty bourgeoisie. His effort to conquer the productive classes, the world of professions, especially in the North, became evident when FdI organized two programmatic conferences: the first in Turin, in April 2019 and the last, with which he opened the electoral campaign , in Milan, last May. A process that led to the election of Renato Ancorotti, Cavaliere del Lavoro, beauty industrialist from Crema, president of Cosmetica Italia. So by Fabio Pietrella president of Confartigianato Moda, a reality of about thirty thousand companies active in a strategically fundamental sector for the country.

Among the protagonists of this strategy is Marta Schifone, a 41-year-old Neapolitan pharmacist, National Head of the Professions Department. Together with her, there is another woman, Elena Chiorino, highly esteemed, councilor for the Piedmont Region. Last but not least, Gianluca Caramanna, national tourism manager. Great attention is paid precisely to this sector: just think that 4 regional councilors for tourism are from FdI.

Local administrators

Among them stand out the mayors, that of Aquila, Pierluigi Biondi and that of Pistoia, Alessandro Tomasi, very popular and both confirmed for a second term, very close to Meloni since the beginning of their militancy. And that of Cagliari, Paolo Truzzu. Then the two governors Francesco Acquaroli, in the Marche region, and the one from Abruzzo, Marco Marsilio.

Young people

Newly elected young people are often raised in local authorities. Among them Marco Perissa, former president of National Youth, then Fabio Roscani, also leader of the youth movement and Chiara Colosimo, the organizer of the Atreju event, who comes to national politics after fighting Nicola Zingaretti at the Lazio Region. Finally, the 28-year-old Grazia Di Maggio, the youngest elected member of the party.