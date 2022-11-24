Home News Government: from the Council of Ministers ok to the agreement on cross-border commuters and the state funeral for Roberto Maroni
News

Government: from the Council of Ministers ok to the agreement on cross-border commuters and the state funeral for Roberto Maroni

by admin
Government: from the Council of Ministers ok to the agreement on cross-border commuters and the state funeral for Roberto Maroni

The Council of Ministers met on Thursday 24 November 2022, at 18.35 in Palazzo Chigi, under the chairmanship of President Giorgia Meloni. Secretary, the Undersecretary of the Presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantovano. The cdm has given the green light to the ratification and execution of the Agreement between the Italian Republic and the Swiss Confederation relating to the taxation of frontier workers, with Additional Protocol and Exchange of Letters, done in Rome on 23 December 2020, and Protocol amending the Convention between the Italian Republic and the Swiss Confederation for the avoidance of double taxation and for the settlement of certain other matters relating to taxes on income and on capital, with Additional Protocol, concluded in Rome on 9 March 1976, as amended by the Protocol of 28 April 1978 and by the Protocol of 23 February 2015, done in Rome on 23 December 2020.

The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, approved a bill for the ratification and execution of the Agreement between the Italian Republic and the Swiss Confederation concerning the taxation of frontier workers, with Protocol Addendum and Exchange of Letters, done in Rome on 23 December 2020, and Protocol amending the Convention between the Italian Republic and the Swiss Confederation for the avoidance of double taxation and for regulating certain other matters relating to taxes on income and on capital, with Additional Protocol, concluded in Rome on 9 March 1976, as amended by the Protocol of 28 April 1978 and by the Protocol of 23 February 2015, done in Rome on 23 December 2020.

See also  Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development: Promote the supply-side structural reform of housing and insist on both renting and purchasing

The Agreement replaces the previous one from 1974 and responds to the need to update and adjust the legal-fiscal framework in order to eliminate double taxation on wages, salaries and other similar remuneration received by frontier workers. Furthermore, unlike the previous one, the text also regulates the economic treatment of Swiss frontier workers working in Italy. Here are some salient aspects of the new legislation: the border areas are defined, which, as far as Italy is concerned, are the Regions of Lombardy, Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano; the method of concurrent taxation is established; a transitional regime is envisaged for frontier workers residing in Italy who work in Switzerland or who have worked there since 31 December 2018, to whom the exclusive taxation regime in Switzerland applies until the date of entry into force of the Agreement.

Green light also to the provisions for the adaptation of the contracting procedures for the personnel of the Armed Forces and the Military Police Forces, as well as for the establishment of the related negotiating areas for managers, pursuant to article 16, paragraph 1, letters d) and e), of the law of 28 April 2022, n. 46 (legislative decree – definitive examination) The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the President Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, approved, in definitive examination, a legislative decree which introduces provisions for the adaptation of the contracting procedures for the personnel of the Armed Forces and Military Police Forces, as well as for the establishment of the related negotiating areas for managers, pursuant to article 16, paragraph 1, letters d) and e), of the law of 28 April 2022, n. 46. ​​The approved text takes into account the opinions expressed by the competent parliamentary commissions.

See also  His name is Vidal, he is 8 years old, the champion bull at the Lenten Regional Show weighs over a ton

Following the death of the honorable Roberto Maroni, the Council of Ministers approved the celebration of the funeral in the form of a state funeral (Law 7 February 1987, n. 36). However, it is the firm intention of the family of the deceased to bear the relative costs themselves.

You may also like

Ivrea, collision between a van and a car...

Transcript of the regular press conference of the...

Conegliano, sixty thousand euros to support businesses and...

Wang Weizhong presided over the provincial government party...

Vatican, Sloane avenue case: Becciu also under investigation...

New regulations on delivery of e-cigarette products released...

The Udine health authority in the anti-corruption crosshairs:...

How to manage different risk areas?Implement classified management...

Influenza vaccine, the Ulss Dolomiti also takes the...

“Beautiful Inner Mongolia forge ahead on a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy