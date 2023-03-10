In the midst of the peace talks between the Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN), the Gustavo Petro administration granted political status to this guerrilla in order to advance at the negotiating tables.

Through Resolution 036 of March 6, 2023, the Executive indicated that this subversive group as a rebel armed organization, which is carrying out negotiations and dialogues of a political nature aimed at obtaining solutions to the armed conflict.

“Recognize that the national government, within the scope of its constitutional and legal powers, given the political recognition of the National Liberation Army (ELN), as a rebel armed organization, is carrying out negotiations and dialogues of a political nature aimed at obtaining solutions to the armed conflict. , achieve the effective application of International Humanitarian Law, respect for human rights, the cessation of hostilities and the peace agreement pact aimed at facilitating the disarmament and demobilization of the National Liberation Army”, the document indicates.

Antonio García, one of the leaders of the group, warned on February 6 that if the ELN continued to be considered a GAO (organized armed group), the negotiations would continue at the impasse in which former President Iván Duque left them.

“We welcome the progress at the peace talks table between the government of the Republic of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (…). Cuba confirms that it will make all efforts within its reach for peace in that sister nation,” he wrote. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez posted on Twitter, citing the statement.

The delegates also agreed to create a communication channel that will work while the talks are on hold, as well as the terms in which the countries accompanying the negotiations will participate.