Government guarantees education for children rescued in the jungle

After the arduous rescue of the four children who were lost for 40 days in the Guaviare jungle, the Government has announced its commitment to provide them with a lifelong education.

These young people, who managed to survive in extreme conditions, will receive the necessary support to continue their academic training and build a promising future.

President Petro, accompanied by his family, visited the children after their rescue and shared his experience on social media. In his message, he highlighted the importance of the encounter between indigenous and military knowledge, highlighting the union of forces in search of the common good and respect for the jungle. Petro expressed his conviction that this road represents the true path towards peace and a new Colombia, where life is the primary objective.

In a press conference, the director of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF), Astrid Cáceres, announced that a commitment has been made with the president to ensure the education of these children and protect their integral development. This commitment provides a ray of hope and encouragement for the family in the midst of adversity.

In addition, details were revealed about how the children managed to survive in the jungle and the food kits that the Military Forces provided them from the air. Some of these supplies found their way into the hands of the children and were used for their subsistence during their odyssey.

The Government reaffirms its commitment to support these brave children, recognizing their resilience and strength. Guaranteed education will provide them with the necessary tools to build a better future and become examples of improvement for the country.