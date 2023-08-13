Government guarantees protection to Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa

The national government will provide the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, with all the required protection, Casa de Nariño announced in a statement, after the meeting between the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego, and the representative of the accusing entity. .

This was announced by the national president at the end of the meeting, who also requested an investigation from the competent entities as quickly and exhaustively as possible to determine the seriousness of the events.

It was learned that the first measure that the Government will take will be to redouble the security of Barbosa and his family, which will be coordinated by the Military Forces.

Complaint

As will be remembered, Petro met with the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, in the presidential office and privately, to discuss his security situation, after the complaints that the latter made about alleged threats by the ELN .

The Colombian president listened carefully to the arguments and received the information that Barbosa possesses, in a meeting that was held at the request of the President of the Republic.

It was learned that the meeting, which was private, Barbosa exposed to Petro the information that exists from military intelligence sources, the Technical Investigation Corps and the judicial police, who had detected information about an attempt by urban militias of the ELN, to assassinate prosecutor Francisco Barbosa.

The Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that “according to information from these sources, a meeting was held in Venezuela last July between five high-ranking ELN commanders. In said country, training is being carried out for members of that organized armed group to carry out an attack with snipers.”

Fourth time

This is the fourth time that Petro and Barbosa have met, this time at the request of the president in response to the alleged ELN plan to assassinate the Attorney General and other figures, such as Senator María Fernanda Cabal and retired Army General Eduardo Zapateiro. .

Prosecutor Barbosa had already stated that “I hold the Government responsible for what may happen to me and my family.”

It was known that the meeting, which lasted approximately 20 minutes, was cordial.

It was also learned that during the meeting, Barbosa expressed to President Gustavo Petro his “deep annoyance” at the statements made by the peace commissioner, Danilo Rueda, who pointed out the complaints as “possible sabotage” of the peace process with the ELN. .

Comments

