Government hopes it can avoid renewal tax on extra profits on energy By Reuters

ROME (Reuters) – Italy hopes it can avoid a repeat of the extraordinary tax that energy companies had to pay on 2021 and 2022 profits that aimed to raise resources to reduce energy costs on consumers.

This was stated by Energy Minister Picetto Fratin.

“The assessment of the tax on extra profits is the responsibility of the finance minister and is also linked to the guidelines of the European Union,” Fratin said.

“It is clear that, with a view to normalization, we all hope that there will be no tax (on 2023 profits),” he added, speaking on the sidelines of a Confindustria Energia conference.

Rome expects to collect more than 2.6 billion euros this year thanks to a one-off tax on 2022 extra profits in the energy sector.

The scheme replaced a similar tax that went into effect last year which sparked criticism and payment refusals from several companies.

At the same event, Edison Chief Executive Nicola Monti said the 2022 tax raised the group’s tax rate to 72%, a level he called unacceptable.

The Energy Minister announced that Italy has sent a list of projects to draw on EU funds under the REPowerEU scheme, adding that Brussels’ decision on which investments to finance is expected by August.

The list of projects sent to the European Commission does not include an additional floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG), Fratin said, but refrained from mentioning other proposals.

Among the proposals is a project for the capture and storage of CO2 led by Eni (BIT:) and Snam (BIT:), said Guido Brusco, senior executive of Eni.

REPowerEU is designed to reduce consumption, contribute to supply diversification and enable the transition to cleaner energy.

Brusco, who heads Eni’s exploration and production (E&P) activities, has been appointed president of Confindustria Energia, succeeding Giuseppe Ricci, Eni’s head of biofuels and sustainable mobility.

