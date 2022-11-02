Listen to the audio version of the article

It is not yet known when the maneuver will cross the threshold of Parliament, suggesting a heart-pounding December for the final ok before the possible provisional exercise. The Government, which yesterday met in a first operational CDM, is looking for the resources to follow up on the commitments made during the election campaign but the spaces, as is well known, will not allow to accommodate all the wishes. Also because the impact of the maneuver, to start the first interventions, cope with emergencies (bills first of all), finance non-deferrable expenses, already touches a respectable figure: about 20 billion, which rises to 40 according to some calculations taking into account all desired.

Melons: “Unsustainable bill costs”

It is likely that many measures are therefore only launched, to then continue with subsequent interventions. One thing is certain: “The costs of bills have become unsustainable”, underlined the premier, Giorgia Meloni, “there is no more time to waste”. The government is thinking about the spaces for intervention on the deficit, which could be set for 2023 at 4.5%. A hypothesis that the new Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, is considering and that will have to find a place in the integration of Nadef (in CDM probably towards the end of the week) which will have to update the programmatic framework bequeathed by Mario Draghi.

It is not an easy task because the recovery from the deficit always remains in the attention of Brussels which, in just over a year, is preparing to modify and ‘replant’ the stakes of the budget rules interrupted by the pandemic. But on this Sunday a cold shower arrived from Berlin which, in addition to saying ‘no’ to the common debt for the gas emergency, points out through the Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner, another “no” to the hypothesis of the return of the debt to be negotiated bilaterally, provided for by the reform of the Pact. The credibility of the pact derives from the fact that “the rules must be applied by all, in the same way”.

Salvini accelerates on construction sites

In the meantime, the Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, is trying to speed up construction sites, starting with the most discussed in recent years: the Bridge over the Strait. He will talk about it on Tuesday 8 November with the governors of Calabria and Sicily, Roberto Occhiuto and Renato Schifani. But the meeting will also serve to take stock of the “100 public works commissioned throughout Italy” to “accelerate” and start with “new projects”.

In the background, as the magistrates association of the Court of Auditors recalls, there remains the “fear of signing contracts” which is “unfounded” but to be overcome it “urgently” needs a “simplification of procedures”. As in every maneuver, there are many hypotheses circulating, some of a political nature, others already visited by the executive. In addition to the review of citizenship income (Salvini explained that it could be ” interrupted ” for some periods to recover resources for pensions) today another workhorse of the 5S ends up in the crosshairs: the 110% bonus.