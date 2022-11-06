Listen to the audio version of the article

Among the easing measures on the Covid front, another being studied by the government is the reduction of the quarantine for asymptomatics, currently set at 5 days. The idea is to proceed with a simplification that would allow to leave the home isolation in which 465 thousand Italians are today as soon as the control swab performed in the pharmacy is negative, without the need to count the number of days that have passed since the first positive response. A shortening from 14 to 10 if not to 7 days would also trigger for those who, despite having no symptoms, are unable to negativize.

Family doctors, risky to reduce quarantine now

But the family doctors hold back. “Right now the problem is the number of infections that are not detected, a part of the positivity is not tracked, the patients do the swabs themselves and are not calculated. In the absence of scientific data, reducing the quarantine seems risky to me, especially in a period like this in which we argue that the mask must also be kept for other reasons – says Silvestro Scotti, secretary of the Fimmg. – My recommendation to all citizens who have symptoms of respiratory diseases is to take it, because it is the only way to reduce the infection ». “We can think of reducing the period of isolation but the measure must be associated with scientific data and in any case the asymptomatic positive must wear a mask up to negativity,” he adds.

Iss, still drop in incidence to 283 from 374 and Rt to 0.95 from 1.11

Meanwhile, the weekly monitoring by Iss-Ministry of Health on the trend of Covid-19 still shows a decrease in the incidence of Covid-19 cases in Italy and the transmissibility index Rt. The weekly incidence at national level is equal to 283 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (28/10/2022 -03/11/2022) against 374 per 100,000 inhabitants the previous week. The mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases is equal to 0.95 (range 0.86-1.10), a decrease compared to the previous week when it reached the value of 1.11 and below the threshold value.

Intensive occupation rooms at 2.4%, drop in the medical area

The employment rate of Covid patients in intensive care rises to 2.4% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of November 3) compared to 2.2% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of October 27). The employment rate in medical areas at a national level, on the other hand, drops to 10.4% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of November 3) compared to 10.8% in the previous week (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of October 27). This is highlighted by the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on the trend of Covid-19. However, the values ​​remain below the threshold

4 Regions above the threshold for employment in the medical area

Although four regions this week are above the 15% alert threshold for the occupation of medical departments by Covid patients. They are Umbria (33.5%), Valle d’Aosta (20.9%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (17%) and Liguria (15%). In all the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the intensive care occupancy rate remains well below the alert threshold set at 10%. The highest rates of intensive employment are recorded in Umbria (7.1%) and Molise (5.1%).