China News Service, Taiyuan, September 3 (Yang Peipei) The 2022 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum was held on the 3rd in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province. During this time, people from government, industry, academia and research circles participated in the Carbon Neutrality and Coal High-quality Development Forum and the 12th Global “Energy security” was mentioned many times at the Top 500 New Energy Enterprises Summit.

At present, the century-old changes in the world and the epidemic of the century are intertwined and superimposed, and the global supply chain is facing severe challenges. International shortages of natural gas, electricity, and oil products have intensified, and energy prices have continued to rise, deepening the concerns of countries around the world about energy security.

In this context, Wu Yin, former deputy director of China‘s National Energy Administration, said that to ensure energy security, we must adhere to the system concept to seek the optimal solution, that is, to adhere to the reliability of energy security, clean and low-carbon ecology, and the economy of efficiency and effectiveness. “Energy must be independent, and energy supply and consumption must be controlled independently. At any time, energy security and supply are our eternal requirements.”

“As the world‘s largest energy producer and consumer, ensuring energy security is a prerequisite for building a modern energy system. To promote green energy transformation, we must coordinate the relationship between energy development and security, and build a solid bottom line for security.” China Energy Research Association Chairman Shi Yubo said that coal is the “ballast stone” to ensure energy security.

Statistics show that in 2021, China‘s coal consumption will account for 56% of total energy consumption, and coal-fired power generation will account for more than 60% of the country’s total power generation.

Shi Yubo pointed out that in the long run, coal still plays a very important role in energy supply. Facing the realization of the “dual carbon” goal, the time is pressing, which poses a severe challenge to China‘s energy development. It is necessary to properly handle the relationship between the development of the coal industry and the guarantee of coal bottom line.

Liu Feng, vice president of the China Coal Industry Association and chairman of the China Coal Society, also believes that coal will play an indispensable role in guaranteeing the future for a long time, especially in promoting China‘s energy transformation and development. “To fully understand the extreme importance of energy security, the most basic link to ensure energy security is to ensure coal security.”

As the largest coal company in Shanxi, Jinergy Holding Group has always attached great importance to energy security. According to Wang Dezhang, chief engineer of the group, the basic characteristics of China‘s energy structure are rich coal, poor oil, and little gas. In order to ensure energy security, the coal industry has a heavy responsibility. To this end, energy companies must assume the responsibility of ensuring the national energy supply.

With the theme of "safety, green and development", this forum is one of the sub-forums of the 2022 Taiyuan Energy Low-Carbon Development Forum.