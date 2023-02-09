Given the growing rumor about the content of the health reform and its presentation to Congress, it was finally known that it will be filed tomorrow.

Through his Twitter account, the representative to the Chamber Alfredo Mondragón, of the Historical Pact, assured that the act will take place: “On February 10, the health reform will be filed at 8 am. We call on the social movement to accompany President Gustavo Petro and Minister Carolina Corcho. It will be the reform of the social movement that all the people should know about,” said the official.

Likewise, the Vice Minister of Health, Luis Alberto Martínez, affirmed that important agreements have already been reached with the Ministry of Finance to overcome the budgetary and financial part.

“They have been working with the technical teams and are committed to the reform, but that is the bet that the Government is making to present it this Friday, all the articles are already in place and everything is ready, but the Presidency of the Republic has it” , he stated.

He said that the document has had an important evolution, after the concerns that have been received in the regions.

Observations

“Some things have evolved in the sense that they have included observations that the community has made, considering that we have received a lot of input from concerned citizens and unions, from academia, and they have tried to include and most likely in the debate includes other things,” he said.

He stressed that the health reform proposes a transformation of the EPS in the country. “The important thing here is the issue of the transformation of all agents, such as public hospitals, which today are companies, will be transformed into State institutions; The EPS have several alternatives, many have health service providers and have spoken with them about continuing the services and articulating in a network”, he pointed out.

In the case of the New EPS, he affirmed that this health entity will be very important in the transition process, which could take more than two years.

“The New EPS is the entity that has the most affiliates in the country, and it is in almost all the municipalities at the national level and there is an important factor to consider, half less one action is from the State, so there is a bet there It is important to know what role the new EPS can play in the transition period”, he said.

Meanwhile, a commission from the International Monetary Fund met with the Vice Minister of Social Protection, Luis Alberto Martínez, to discuss the health reform, of which, to date, there is no official document.

The expert group, with more than 15 delegates from the aforementioned entities, was led by Ceyda Oner, Deputy Director of the IMF’s Western Hemisphere Department, a team of senior and principal economists, as well as a representative of the Executive Directorate.

Among the topics on the agenda were the current limitations of the health system in Colombia, health coverage of the population, figures and indicators on health care and other concerns about the General Health System in the country.

From the Ministry, the motivations that the Government has with the reform were explained and among them is that primary care reaches places where today there is no coverage. In the same way, they discussed how they plan to redistribute and effectively use economic resources in the health sector.

The international organization determined that it was necessary to know how to finance the entire system reform process, the incidences and scope that is expected to be obtained in the population, and they agreed to follow up on this important structural change that the Government and the Ministry of Health and Social Protection hope to generate as one of the flags of this Administration.