Government launches credit line as an alternative to ‘drop by drop’

The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, highlighted this Wednesday the boost that the Creo credit line will give to the popular economy, launched at the beginning of the month by his Government, which also seeks to combat gangs dedicated to usury.

“We want to generalize cheap credit in the popular economy so that it does not fall into the ‘drop by drop’ of usurers,” Petro said on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Loans made by individuals with very high interests are known in Colombia as “gota a gota” and those who take them must pay daily to the lenders, who often resort to violence, even murder, to collect the debts.

This criminal form of credit has expanded from Colombia to most Latin American countries, especially Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, and even to those in the southern cone, where mafias operate that take advantage of the difficulties of the poorest in accessing traditional bank credit.

For this reason, the Government stressed this Wednesday that Crea is a financial instrument that “seeks to promote inclusion, banking access and open spaces for formalization through low-amount credits for the agricultural and non-agrarian sectors.”

The new credit line, created by a decree of December 11, is aimed at people who need loans but lack guarantors and other guarantees required by the banking system, and gives them terms of up to 24 months to pay.

“The Creo credit line is a fundamental tool to promote formal credit for the popular economy with very special conditions that generate a change in credit matters for the history of the country,” said Rogelio Rodríguez Castillo, advisor to the Office of the Ministry of Finance. , cited in a statement from the Presidency.

This line of credit has the support of the ministries of Finance and Public Credit; Commerce, Industry and Tourism, and Agriculture and Rural Development, as well as various State financial institutions.

It is estimated that in the country there are some 23 million people, almost half of its population, who have little or no access to traditional credit services and, according to a study by the firm TransUnión Colombia, 1.3 million consumers opened their first credit product in 2021 and another 1.5 million did so in 2022.

