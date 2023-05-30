Government launches new welfare policy for the Public Force

“This is the fulfillment of one of the points of the electoral campaign. We promised at that time that, first of all, the national security policy, which we call Human Security, must be based on what is human”, which means “dignifying the people who are at the very base of the different forces of the Public Force”.

This was stated by President Gustavo Petro during the presentation of the new ‘Comprehensive Welfare Policy for the Public Force 2023 – 2027’, an event that took place this Monday at the José María Córdova Military School of Cadet in Bogotá, and at the The Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, and soldiers, officers, non-commissioned officers, patrolmen, marines and veterans of the National Police and the Military Forces also participated.

In his speech, President Petro highlighted the incentives for members of the Public Force established by the new Welfare Policy in education.

In this regard, he stated: “I wish that the entire Public Force, all of them, every soldier, every patrolman or patrolman, every marine, etc., could acquire, once they enter the State, general, universal knowledge, higher education, if possible, or part of it”.

He added that this guarantees not only a dignified life for those in uniform when they reach an advanced age, but also because “this human dignity is reflected in the dignified treatment of society, who lives with us without weapons” on the sidewalks, the towns small, in isolated and excluded provinces and in ethnic groups that have cultures different from ours, for which we must understand them.

The President also referred to housing incentives through subsidies that benefit those who need it most, health programs that correct deficiencies and work “like clockwork”, and psychosocial support, since -he said- the experience The war that has been suffered in Colombia affects the human mental balance, so professional psychological assistance is a fundamental element both for society and for the Public Force.

Likewise, he highlighted the improvement of bonuses for regular soldiers and in general of income and salaries for all members of the Public Force, a fact that is key to effectively confronting the phenomenon of corruption.

In this regard, he said that this has a basic requirement, and that is that we can live well from what we do, “not with handouts, but with decent wages, with decent chances in life.”

Regarding the improvement of the bonuses for regular soldiers, he specified: “Our decision, I have communicated it to the Minister of Finance, who is going to present this year’s budget addition”, is to increase the monthly allowance that these members of the obligatory military service receive .

“Our will is that the monthly bonus of the regular soldier doubles in the budget addition,” he said, adding that a special bonus will also be studied for the professional or non-professional soldier who enters into action in violent territories, specifically.

Bases of the new welfare policy

The new policy is the road map with which the entire Public Force and their families will improve their quality of life, taking into account that the welfare system will be strengthened in human development, education, housing, health, food, recreation, sports, culture, incentives for personnel serving in the military and reservists, as well as psychosocial and legal support.

“We recognize the commitment and work of the forces and we highlight the priority that for us is to take care of their well-being and that of their families in conditions of equality, equity, and social mobility,” said Minister Velásquez.

The development of the policy was a task led by the Ministry of Defense and articulated with the Military Forces and the Police. This exercise made it possible to design, in concert, more than 40 initiatives aimed at improving physical and mental conditions, generating a sense of belonging, with principles and values ​​for the proper performance of the institutional mission.

Among the initiatives that were consolidated is that of granting an undergraduate degree at the professional technical level to professional soldiers and marines in their military training, flexible literacy programs, basic and secondary education that promotes the increase in educational levels; Free academic enrollment in the training schools of the Public Force, bilingualism, institutional alliances with Icetex and other financial entities, for the creation of incentives in special discounts, low interest and payment facilities.

Likewise, the policy includes improvements in comprehensive health care and the provision of services, including health centers and hospital network, modernization of the technological and scientific capacity of the own network of Military Health, Police Health and Hospital Central Military.

Another point that will benefit the forces is the structuring of a project for the construction of clubs or recreational venues located in strategic and remote areas of the country for the access and benefit of soldiers and patrolmen, and the strengthening of the family counseling and guidance service. on a psychosocial and spiritual level.

In addition, it guarantees the food and nutritional security of soldiers, police officers and students, with an increase of 57% in the ordinary item and 27.8% in the special item, unifying in a single item, to guarantee the uniformed a sustainable diet. , adequate and balanced.