There are many issues in the field of the budget maneuver. Pos, pensions, women’s option. And again: from the use of cash to the Superbonus. And if many points now appear to be being finalized (this is the case, for example, of the minimum pensions which will be raised to 600 euros for the over 75s or the extension of the construction incentive to 31 December), in these hours there are new elements of debate and discussion.

However, the climate remains tense. So much so that the conference of the group leaders of the Chamber dedicated to the examination times of the maneuver is skipped. After more than an hour of debate, President Fontana reserved the right to convene a new group leader tonight or tomorrow morning after speaking with the president of the budget commission. The majority reiterated that it is necessary to close the examination in the Chamber at the latest in the night between 23 and 24 December; the opposition complains that the exam is suspended in committee until tonight. Debora Serracchiani, of the Democratic Party, says that letters will soon be sent to the Speaker of the Chamber “in which the oppositions will disclose all the activity carried out in the commission, from the admissibility of the government’s amendments, to the forcing made, to what happened today in Bureau’ on the agenda. The Democratic Party, she underlines, “no longer adheres to agreements of any kind on timing and other things. First we want to understand what the government’s intentions are on the maneuver and what are the possibilities of speaking with the executive» on the Budget law. Along the same lines Matteo Richetti, group leader of Azione-Italia viva: «What is happening is unprecedented. We are on December 19th: an amendment has not been approved, there are no opinions from the rapporteurs and tonight a replacement maneuver has essentially arrived », with the latest package of modifications filed by the executive.

On the government’s amendments that have passed the admissibility test but which the oppositions consider regulatory norms, Richetti finally adds: «In the report with which the government accompanied the hundred measures of the night, reference is made to regulatory norms that cannot be part of the budget law. President Mangialavori instead made them admissible, we believe we are fully in conflict. We have turned to Fontana and ask that these aspects be clarified today », he concludes.

So many issues on the table. For Enterprise Minister Adolfo Urso, one of the emergencies will be dealing with expensive bills: “The EU is slow in making decisions on the gas cap and energy policy.” And he explains: «It is an emergency maneuver which must first of all deal with the high cost of energy for Italian businesses and households, in fact two thirds of the resources have been invested on this line of the Piave which we hope will finally be overcome by the decisions the European Union is slow to take: the one on the gas ceiling but in general the one on European policy in the field of energy». This was stated by the Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, answering a question on the maneuver on the sidelines of a conference to the foreign press

Protests from the entertainment industry

«We don’t want tips or refreshments, but to be workers like everyone else». The musician Paolo Fresu is among the artists who spoke today in the Chamber in a press conference to ask the government for funds for the sector and in particular the discontinuity allowance. «When we were closed in solitary confinement – underlines the actress Vittoria Puccini – watching films and series, listening to music or reading allowed us not only to pass the time, but to feed our minds and our emotions. I am here today to ask to invest adequately in culture not only as an actress but also as a spectator». And, adds the plaintiff, “insert adequate funding into the budget law to give all entertainment professionals the possibility of living in a dignified manner from their profession, to conform to the rest of Europe and thus make our sector more competitive. Culture is not of the right or of the left, it is a primary good ». Several actors present from Anna Foglietta to Luca Zingaretti, Pietro Sermonti, Beppe Fiorello.

30 million more to equal schools from 2023

There is an increase of 30 million starting from 2023 in the contribution for equal schools. This is what one of the provisions contained in one of the amendment packages filed during the night by the government to the maneuver provides.

The tax on participation rises

The rate of substitute taxes applied to the purchase values ​​of shareholdings and land for building and agricultural use rose from 14 to 16%. This is foreseen by a government amendment to the manoeuvre. The measure is considered among the hedges of the maneuver: a financial effect of over 253 million in 3 years is estimated, according to the technical report (166.1 million in 2023, and 43.5 million in both 2024 and 2025).

The concession for remote collection of public games is extended by a further year, until 31 December 2024. This is provided for by a government amendment to the maneuver which extends the terms already extended by the budget law to 31 December 2023 by another year. The measure, which concerns gaming concessions gambling, bingo, gaming machines and betting, generates revenue for the state of over 275 million in two years (98.67 million in 2023 and 176.68 million in 2024).

Protests of the M5s: “Already used 200 million Parliament dowry”

“Certainly 200 million have been used”, what remains “we will know later because we asked to know”. Thus the vice president of the Budget Commission of the Chamber Gianmauro Dell’Olio (M5s) to those who ask him about the parliamentary dowry for parliamentary changes. “They are totally in disarray – Dell’Olio says more generally – because you can’t get to December 19 like this and they are demonstrating an enormous and total organizational and managerial incapacity”.