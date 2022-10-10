Today begins the decisive week to outline the future parliament and above all the future government. Grueling negotiations and intertwining between the center-right coalition must define the composition of the Executive, in particular who will have to take up the post of the Mef. There is a shortlist of technicians: Domenico Siniscalco, Dario Scannapieco (who is very unlikely to leave Cassa Depositi e Prestiti), Ignazio Visco. Saturday’s summit in Arcore with Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini cleared the fog, albeit slightly. Meanwhile, the leader of FdI and premier in pectore Giorgia Meloni yesterday spoke to the Vox: «We are not monsters, the people understood. We are not populists, the left listen to us ». But there is more to Giorgia Meloni’s plans. The concept is: all together to turn the EU upside down, this is the project: “Only in this way will we achieve the goal that Europe becomes the political giant we dreamed of instead of the bureaucratic giant we lived”. On the center-left front, after Meloni’s intervention, criticisms of the Third Pole arrive, while the Democratic Party, through the words of its secretary Enrico Letta, argues that the future government will have no future.

Meanwhile, October 13 is upon us: the members of the Chamber and Senate, for that day, are summoned to elect the new presidents. It is the first formal act of the start of the 19th legislature.

Updates hour by hour

– Massimo Giannini’s podcast: 14 days after the elections – Meloni is in the Vox pantheon with the worst rights in the world

– Annalisa Cuzzocrea’s podcast – Giorgia’s Vox, the patriot Trump and the reality principle

– The background – Condono, the Northern League’s dream: the right is aiming for fiscal peace

– The comment – The leader and her Avatar, a challenge for Europe

10.50 – Ukraine: Melons, with Putin missiles increasingly isolated and us with those who defend freedom

«Hours of apprehension for Ukraine. Putin, struggling on the battlefield, is deliberately hitting civilian targets in many Ukrainian cities. Bombs fall on men, women and children », Giorgia Meloni denounces. “Each of these missiles – underlines the leader FdI – further isolates Russia and strengthens our conviction to defend those who fight for their freedom”.

“First day of school” in the Senate: the excitement of newcomers and the advice of long-time parliamentarians news/governo_meloni_news_oggi-11094182/&el=player_ex_11113243″>

10.30 – Conte: “They accused us of having brought down the Draghi government, ignoring our political malaise”

“I knew the citizens wouldn’t turn their backs on us, but it was a complicated campaign. We all had against us. They accused us of the fall of the Draghi government for purely electoral behavior, ignoring the profound political malaise we had accumulated. Look, we have proposed to Draghi to address a number of issues in the remainder of the legislature to improve the difficulties in the economy. But we have not received an answer ». This was stated by Giuseppe Conte, commenting on the electoral result of the M5S in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ‘El Pais’. As for the issue of sending weapons to Ukraine, «in March I said that in the name of the M5S we could not support new military investments with high inflation and scarcity of raw materials. Given all this, Draghi did not respond and postponed those issues without discussing them. We didn’t think we could share a direct responsibility of the government ».

09.58 – Calenda: “No politics like Poland, Meloni is only missing the Draghi mask”

«They will not do any politics in Poland, they are the two Melons: the Meloni of struggle and the Meloni of government. Meloni today only needs to put on the Draghi mask and then it’s the same thing, in the sense that he wants the technicians in the Economy, which he says we will be stable on the balance sheet, it’s always the same drama ». This was stated by Carlo Calenda, guest of ‘Omnibus’ si La7, commenting on the message sent yesterday to Vox by Giorgia Meloni, president of Fratelli d’Italia. “Meloni – added the leader of Action – wanted to get out of the euro, now he arrives there and says I’m an indefinite Europeanist: Salvini did it first, Di Maio did it before, every time we do this, we vote for people who use the anger to get the votes and therefore they have to say huge things – we will reward Europe, we sink the boats, we will get out of the euro – then when they get there, having never managed anything in their life, they find themselves managing a very complicated thing and they start to say we are pro-Europeans. I think that the citizens say, “what have I voted you to do” »?

Italian Politics, Francesca Schianchi: “Meloni’s knots: from no to Berlusconi’s vetoes to Salvini’s request for a departure” news/governo_meloni_news_oggi-11094182/&el=player_ex_11109791″>

09.55 – Bonomi, immediately 50 billion or the economy will not hold up

“The holding of companies in Italy at risk”. Carlo Bonomi, president of Confindustria, says this in an interview with La Stampa. “” And Europe does not make Europe – he explains – then it’s up to Italy – he says – a budgetary shift could prove inevitable “.

09.45 – Rampelli (FdI): “It is useless to make predictions on timing”

«The timing for the formation of the government depends on the consultations. Making predictions is a useful activity for newspapers, but not for the country. On Wednesday there will be the first session of Parliament with the election of the presidents of the Chamber and Senate ». This was stated by the exponent of the Brothers of Italy, Fabio Rampelli, in Agora ‘.

08.50 – Government: Berlusconi, no vetoes, we will call better energies

«I have no spirit of revenge. I know I have been wronged, but the Italians have amply compensated me with the affection and consent they have never stopped showing me ». Silvio Berlusconi said this in an interview with Il Giornale, speaking of his return to Parliament, after his decadence as senator, nine years ago. “The justice problem exists and is serious, but it is not a personal problem” adds Berlusconi who, on the relationship with the allies, adds: “It is important that Forza Italia is decisive in terms of numbers, but our political function is even more decisive. . Europe expects a lot from us and considers us the guarantors of the next government ”. However, “being decisive does not mean taking a blackmail attitude: it is not in our style and there is no need because relations with allies are marked by great political correctness and personal cordiality”. On the government team that is forming, Berlusconi stresses that Giorgia Meloni «She doesn’t need my advice. You have the determination and the clarity needed to lead the country in such a difficult time. We will of course be at your side, I will personally be at your side when it will be useful to do so in the interest of the country “.