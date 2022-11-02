Government-opposition clash over the anti-rave decree. The new undersecretary of justice, Francesco Paolo Sisto, on Radio 24 says that the anti-rave rule “will certainly be reviewed in Parliament”, and that the sentence will be reduced to avoid wiretapping and made more specific to ensure that it applies to a ‘only case, that of rave parties.

The modification of article 434 of the Criminal Code “calls into question the freedom of citizens to demonstrate,” says Letta, who asks for the decree to be withdrawn. For the Interior Ministry, the rule concerns only the new type of crime and “does not in any way affect the right of expression and freedom of expression enshrined in the Constitution”. For the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi it is “offensive to attribute to us the will to intervene in other contexts”. For the secretary of the Democratic Party, however, “the details do not change the question, we must withdraw the rule”. Salvini believes that the Democratic Party defends illegality, “there is no going back”, while for Conte “this government is strong with the weak and weak with the strong.” Silence from the Prime Minister.

At 11, in Palazzo Chigi, the swearing-in ceremony of the undersecretaries of the new government is scheduled. In the meantime, Meloni is preparing Thursday’s meetings in Brussels with the EU leaders who will first ask for the revision of the NRP. Friday Cdm on the new Nadef. According to research firm Nomisma Energia, the gas increase in October will be limited to 5% instead of 70% as predicted a month ago. In the meantime, hospital doctors are asking that the no-vax health workers reinstated by the government “do not return to the wards at risk”.

09.30 – Government: today at 11 undersecretaries swear in Palazzo Chigi

The swearing-in ceremony of the eight deputy ministers and thirty-one undersecretaries appointed on Monday by the Council of Ministers will take place today at 11 at Palazzo Chigi. In the presence of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the members of the government will parade: the deputy ministers will swear today to be given the proxies in the coming days.