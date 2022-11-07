Between climate and human rights, Meloni arrived last night in Sharm for the UN COP27: the first Italian premier to visit Egypt since Regeni was found dead in Cairo in 2016. Egyptian diplomacy is reportedly working on a meeting with Al Sisi. Speaking in plenary, today Meloni will reiterate that Italy participates in the EU commitment to reduce greenhouse gases.

In the meantime, fragile migrants from Humanity 1 and Geo Barents have landed in Catania. But the clash is over who can not get off, as required by a government decree. The commander of a ship on which there are 35 migrants not authorized to disembark refuses to leave. The Democratic Party asks that Piantedosi report in the Chamber. And Salvini reiterates: “The trafficking of human beings must be stopped”.

The deepening – Migrants, government under attack

The economic dossier – Flat tax, the evation alarm goes off for self-employed and private individuals

Updates

10 – Valditara: find fresh money for teachers

«The renewal of the contract, in my opinion, must already bring new money, fresh money, to the teachers for Christmas. A solution must be found, because the economic problem is one of the important times to return to valorise this professional figure “. Giusepppe Valditara, Minister of Education and Merit told “Tutti in classe”, broadcast on Rai Radio 1.

9.37 – Maneuver, Salvini: on the flat tax we think about 100 thousand euros at 15%

For the raising of the flat tax «Giorgia Meloni in the House spoke of 100 thousand, we are working at 100 thousand at 15%. The Accounting Office is estimating why the bills emergency will absorb a large part of the funds from this maneuver ». Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini said this when speaking of the flat tax to Rtl 102.5. “If you tell me, you will close with this budget law all quota 41, flat tax, fiscal peace … no: however we will begin to keep the commitments made”, he added.

9.31 – Meloni arrived at the International Convention Centera in Sharm el-Sheik

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived at the International Convention Centera in Sharm el-Sheik to participate in Cop27, the climate summit that opened yesterday. Her intervention in the plenary session is scheduled for the afternoon

9.25 – Regional, Conte brought together the M5S summits on Lazio and Lombardy

According to beraking latest news, yesterday the leader of the M5S Giuseppe Conte met the National Grillino Council to take stock of the regional teams, in particular on the ‘matches’ of Lazio and Lombardy and on the line to be taken, also in terms of alliances. “There was – according to authoritative sources of the Movement – a survey, but the solution has not yet been defined”. Therefore, the alliances knot still needs to be resolved.

9.15 – Maneuver, Salvini: within 10 days he will be in Parliament

«Within 10 days there will be the budget maneuver in Parliament. Ten days and there will be the start of all the major economic projects on which the League and the center-right have committed themselves. The stop of Fornero and the start of quota 41, the raising of the flat tax ceiling which today is at 65 thousand euros (we are studying the two options at 85 and 100 thousand euros), the fiscal peace with the scrapping of millions of tax bills , the revision of the Citizenship Income, limiting abuses and can no longer be for life ». Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini told ‘Non stop news‘ on Rtl 102.5.

8.58 – Migrants, Salvini: these are organized trips, they must be cut short. Who on board pays 3 thousand dollars

“These are organized trips. Those aboard those ships pay around 3,000 dollars, which become weapons and drugs for the traffickers. These are organized trips that are increasingly dangerous. It is necessary to stop the trafficking not only of human beings which is already huge, but of arms and drugs linked to the trafficking of human beings ». Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini told ‘Non stop news‘ on Rtl 102.5 talking about migrants.