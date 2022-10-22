Giorgia Meloni, the first female prime minister in republican history, will swear today, Saturday 22 October, at 10, in the hands of the head of state Sergio Mattarella. The appointment is for this morning in the ballroom where the new executive will face the first official passage of her birth. Before the President of the Republic and the Secretary General of the Quirinale, first the Prime Minister and then the Ministers will swear. On Sunday the premier will be at Palazzo Chigi for the bell ceremony that marks the handover with his predecessor Mario Draghi. At the end, at 12, the first meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held.