Home News Government, Meloni was sworn in as prime minister. On Sunday the handover with Draghi
News

Government, Meloni was sworn in as prime minister. On Sunday the handover with Draghi

by admin
Government, Meloni was sworn in as prime minister. On Sunday the handover with Draghi

ServicePolitics

Giorgia Meloni, the first female prime minister in republican history, will swear today, Saturday 22 October, at 10, in the hands of the head of state Sergio Mattarella. The appointment is for this morning in the ballroom where the new executive will face the first official passage of her birth. Before the President of the Republic and the Secretary General of the Quirinale, first the Prime Minister and then the Ministers will swear. On Sunday the premier will be at Palazzo Chigi for the bell ceremony that marks the handover with his predecessor Mario Draghi. At the end, at 12, the first meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held.

Matteo Salvini with his partner Francesca Verdini arrives at the Quirinale (Reuters)

  • Meloni swears and awaits the oath of his ministers

    Giorgia Meloni has sworn in the hands of the head of state and is waiting for the swearing ceremony of her ministers to be completed. Meloni She arrived a few minutes after 10 at the Quirinale. The leader of FdI, the last of the members of the new executive to arrive at the Colle, entered the Quirinale palace by car.

  • Government, smiles and exchanges between Meloni and Mattarella

    The agreement between the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has just sworn in the hands of the Head of State, appears to be full. In elegant black taileur and loose hair, the Prime Minister is at Mattarella’s side for the oath of his ministers and between the two there are frequent smiles and exchanges of words.

  • Ministers are swearing in the hands of the Head of State

    The ministers of the new government are swearing into the hands of the Head of State Sergio Mattarella.

See also  Taiwanese cinema takes shape with Tsai Ming-liang - Francesco Boille

You may also like

Astronaut Wang Yaping: Always ready to go to...

Collision between truck and car, the car ends...

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party...

Belluno, surprised at the station with a pound...

Interview with Representatives | Contributing to Accelerating the...

20th National Congress of the Communist Party of...

The bear’s nightmare kitchens turn out a great...

Ivrea, thirty associations mobilize on Saturday with a...

Marina Elvira Calderone, a Consultant in via Veneto

Caught the thief of the votive temple of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy