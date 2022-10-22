Giorgia Meloni, the first female prime minister in republican history, will swear today, Saturday 22 October, at 10, in the hands of the head of state Sergio Mattarella. The appointment is for this morning in the ballroom where the new executive will face the first official passage of her birth. Before the President of the Republic and the Secretary General of the Quirinale, first the Prime Minister and then the Ministers will swear. On Sunday the premier will be at Palazzo Chigi for the bell ceremony that marks the handover with his predecessor Mario Draghi. At the end, at 12, the first meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held.
Meloni swears and awaits the oath of his ministers
Giorgia Meloni has sworn in the hands of the head of state and is waiting for the swearing ceremony of her ministers to be completed. Meloni She arrived a few minutes after 10 at the Quirinale. The leader of FdI, the last of the members of the new executive to arrive at the Colle, entered the Quirinale palace by car.
Government, smiles and exchanges between Meloni and Mattarella
The agreement between the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has just sworn in the hands of the Head of State, appears to be full. In elegant black taileur and loose hair, the Prime Minister is at Mattarella’s side for the oath of his ministers and between the two there are frequent smiles and exchanges of words.
Ministers are swearing in the hands of the Head of State
The ministers of the new government are swearing into the hands of the Head of State Sergio Mattarella.