The redistribution of migrants who arrived in Europe illegally, support for businesses, the reshaping of Pnrr funds. These will be some of the topics that Giorgia Meloni, prime minister, will address tomorrow – at lunchtime at Palazzo Chigi – with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The Covid dossier could also be on the table, after the new increase in cases in China, and the Ukraine issue.

The one scheduled for tomorrow – thanks to the presentation of a book that collects the 56 speeches of the former president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli – will be the second official meeting between Meloni and Von der Leyen. The first was in Brussels, in the days immediately following the arrival at Palazzo Chigi of the first Italian female premier. On the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, financed by the Union, the government aims in particular to find a solution to cover the increase in costs to carry out the works caused by the increase in the prices of raw materials. On the migrant front, however, last Friday the minister for European affairs, the South, cohesion policies and the Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, reiterated the line of the executive and ruled out that Sweden, the current president of the Union, will not want to make progress on the dossier. The government, explained Fitto in a note, “asks for a greater European commitment on the external aspects of migration, in particular on the need for the Union to concentrate its efforts and resources on combating the root causes of migration to prevent departures, in strengthening the control of its external borders, in the fight against human traffickers and in strengthening the repatriation policy so that only those who are actually entitled to international protection are welcomed”.