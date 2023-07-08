Government of Alto Paraná inaugurates a pavilion with 16 intensive care beds at Hospital de Hernandarias

Moment of the official inauguration of the important improvements introduced in the Hernandarias District Hospital, which was attended by the governor, Roberto González Vaesken, the mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, among other authorities.

* They qualified as a historic day for the health of all Hernandarienses.

Today the Intensive Care Unit for Adults was inaugurated, of the Internship Pavilion, of the District Hospital of Hernandarias. The work, carried out by the Government of Alto Paraná and with financial support from Itaipu, houses 16 intensive care beds, equipped with all the necessary technology, which from now on is available to hospital doctors for use with patients that require this type of care.

The adaptation of 6 ICU wards was considered, with 16 intensive care beds.

With an investment of G 1,100,000,000, the rehabilitation of the block contemplated the adaptation of 6 ICU rooms with 16 intensive care beds and 6 nursing support rooms with dressing rooms. The beds were managed by the X Health Region, in charge of the director Arturo Portillo consisting of beds that were used in the Integrated Hospital in the IPS of Ciudad del Este.

The renovated pavilion has plumbing installations, furniture, automatic and pedal taps; metal doors, among others. It was also equipped with medical gases, a medical air feeder and a ringed distribution network for the 6 rooms.

On the occasion, the Regional Sanitary Park was also officially enabled, a place also built by the departmental institution.

“A dream come true, since we assumed the municipal administration we have fought to have a decent district hospital equipped with the necessary tools for health care for the people,” said the mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano.