The General System of Royalties approved money for seven projects that will positively impact the inhabitants of the municipalities of Yopal, Aguazul, Trinidad, Pore and Villanueva.

The amount amounts to $55,551,991,706.80; resources from the General System of Royalties-SGR-, from direct allocations.

The approved projects include the provision of the UPTC in Aguazul to put it into operation and the expansion of electrical networks in Tilodirán and the Buenavista village, in Yopal.

The approved projects correspond to:

– Optimization project for the commissioning of the storm sewer system and construction of complementary works between streets 3, 4 and races 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the town center of Bocas del Pauto in the municipality of Trinidad. Investment: $18,162,605,948.00.

– Project for the construction of the aqueduct network from diagonal 47 to the water treatment plant in the town of Morichal, municipality of Yopal. Investment: $11,622,828,662.00

– Project for the construction and rehabilitation of the Parque de la Independencia del Nuevo Reino de Granada alluding to the commemoration of the Bicentennial in the municipality of Pore. Investment: $6,195,892,825.00.

– Project for the construction of the Corazón del Llano linear park and complementary works within the urban area of ​​the municipality of Trinidad. Investment: $8,202,366,484.00.

– Project for the construction of a multifunctional field and urban planning works in the Villa Campestre sector, second stage, of the village of El Triunfo, in the municipality of Villanueva. Investment: $2,603,152,135.00.

– Endowment project for the UPTC in the municipality of Aguazul. Investment: $4,051,412,223.80.

– Project to expand medium and low voltage electrical networks for public lighting with LED technology in the township of Tilodirán and via Mirador Vereda Buenavista, municipality of Yopal. Investment $4,713,733,129.00.

The viable projects are oriented to respond to felt needs of the population, in the sectors of basic sanitation, electrification, urban planning and sports works, tourism and higher education; that will significantly transform the quality of life of the beneficiaries.

