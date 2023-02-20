By Editorial EL PILÓN

During an event in Cúcuta, President Gustavo Petro he met with community leaders from North Santander. In line with his messages in recent weeks, the president pointed out that he was analyzing how “open state contracting to popular organization and how to build energy and connectivity communities”.

The president refers exactly to the Community Action Boards, JAC, the last state representation base. Allowing the JACs to contract could bring benefits, however it would also threaten the free determination In the elections.

THE LOCAL CASE

During 2022, the Government of Cesar promoted millionaire resources for the Community Action Boards to execute works. For example, this Friday February 17th the footprint plaque built by the JAC in the Los Palmitos village was inaugurated, in Valledupar. The resources were provided by the Government.

“In two weeks, the inhabitants of this village did the work that, from now on, will improve mobility when traveling to populated centers,” published the departmental entity on its Twitter.

In the Barahoja neighborhood of Aguachica, the JAC intervened in the local park with resources contributed by the Government of Cesar. However, in election yearl This community initiative raises some doubts. For decades, the Community Action Boards have been political protagonistss that move masses and put votes.

As noted by a Caesar’s politician, “This type of contract with the Governor’s Office can commit leaders to work for them in the October elections.”

A former candidate for mayor of Valledupar pointed out that when arriving in the neighborhoods, the first house that is visited is that of the community leader, who has influences on the vote of many people in the neighborhood.

For this 2023, the Government of Cesar has budgeted more than $7,000 million pesos.