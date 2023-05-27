Government of Cesar hired a new emergency department at the Rosario Pumarejo Hospital

Strengthening the emergency care service of the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital has been one of the most important tasks outlined by the Government, We Do It Better. This is how the contract to provide this area with new furniture and biomedical equipment was awarded on May 26. of the most important healthcare center in the public network.

“El Rosario Pumarejo has become a benchmark for medium and high complexity services for the entire population of the region. For us, the support of the governor is very gratifying, who has made it a reality that the new emergency infrastructure can soon be inaugurated. The purchase of all the biomedical equipment and furniture is necessary to provide quality services and opportunity to the entire community,” said Duver Vargas, special controller manager of the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital.

For this purpose, the capacity will be increased to 80 observation beds, in the triage office 4 stretchers and in the emergency room 5 stretchers; procedure room with 6 stretchers, resuscitation room with 4 stretchers, ERA room with 6 chairs, EDA room with 5 stretchers and a plaster room with one stretcher. The investment that the Government of Cesar will make in this endowment is for $5,182 million.

“It should be noted that the number of beds, stretchers and armchairs contemplated carry the rest of the medical equipment and furniture for proper operation, meeting the minimum requirements for the service,” said the head of Departmental Planning, Violeta Ortiz.

The Government of Cesar is also executing the expansion of the Emergency Room of the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, close to being fully operational. In this way, the Government Do It Better will deliver this hospital with greater capacity for emergency care, to care for patients from Cesar and neighboring departments.

