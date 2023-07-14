Government of Cesar settles accounts with the Rosario Pumarejo Hospital: Ministry of Health owes $31,000 million

This Thursday, The Government of Cesar reported that it managed to settle the accounts payable with the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, and announced new economic contributions to this care center. In a public act, Duver Vargas, controller manager of Rosario Pumarejo, delivered the certificate of peace and safety to Governor Andrés Meza.

“It is an important date, because after 16 months of intervention we have managed to agree and speak the same language on the issue of the portfolio between the ESE Hospital Rosario and the territorial entity (Government of Cesar). These resources, at this time, are truly a blessing, because they will allow us to cover labor debts with the specialists for the month of April and May 2023.”, indicated Vargas.

In the event, Governor Meza delivered two checks to the hospital manager: the first for $1.433 million, corresponding to $1,336 million of the Uninsured Poor Population (PPNA) and $96 million of services and technologies not included in the Health Benefits Plan (NO PBS); and the second check corresponds to $571 million, for deliveries and cesarean sections.

In the same way, the governor of Cesar reaffirmed his accompaniment to the Rosario Pumarejo Hospital, in its portfolio management before the National Government, so that the Ministry of Health settles its outstanding accounts with this ESE, which amounts to $31 billion.