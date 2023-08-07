Government of Colombia triples funding for drinking water

Bogota. The Minister of Housing, Cities and Territories in Colombia, Catalina Velasco, has announced that Gustavo Petro’s government has tripled state funding for people’s access to drinking water.

“We are working to guarantee access to drinking water for all Colombians,” Velasco said. The government has launched 120 projects for this.

The minister named a number of projects, some of which are already being implemented. In the department of La Guajira, one of the regions of the country that suffered most from the problems of this resource in the past, “there has been a change in the management of water, which gives priority to human consumption and guarantees that the water goes there is brought where it is needed”.

Official figures state that twelve million people in the country have insufficient access to drinking water. This corresponds to 25 percent of the population. 3.2 million people have no access at all, especially in rural areas where there is also no infrastructure for sewage.

In an initial response to the situation, the government has connected 8,000 new homes to the sewage system and installed showers, toilets, sinks and other facilities in 22 communities across the country. The Minister explained that the number of approved water and basic sanitation projects had increased from 22 to 120 within eleven months.

One of the government’s priorities is to reach out to those communities that have never received state investment to solve this problem, especially in the departments of Chocó, Guaviare, Putumayo, Vaupés, Cauca, Risaralda and Bolívar.

The projects also include non-conventional solutions to give the population access to drinking water, such as the use of rainwater for human consumption. In certain cases, as in La Guajira, the water would be distributed in tankers and delivered once or twice a week.

The World Bank, in a 2020 report, found that Colombia is rich in water, but that wealth is not reaching all of the country’s residents. Although Colombia is among the nine most water-rich areas in the world, one-third of the urban population is affected by water insecurity, the report said. As a result of climate change and population growth, water availability has actually declined over the past two decades.

“From extreme droughts to severe flooding, Colombia is already showing symptoms of water insecurity across its territory, reflecting its problems with water excess, scarcity and pollution,” the report said.

