The Secretary for Management and Development of Peoples and Nationalities asked the parties to use their autonomy to unify positions for the designation of their authorities

This year the division was the protagonist of the 39th anniversary of the Board of Directors of the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (Coica), with separate acts in Colombia and Ecuador the maximum indigenous organization of the continent shows a marked division after the appointment of two directives in different congresses.

On March 13 at night, the Secretariat for Management and Development of Peoples and Nationalities, entity in charge of registering the legal personality of indigenous organizations, issued a resolution in which it declared the nullity of the Board of Directors chaired by the Ecuadorian leader Tuntiak Katanwho was appointed at the XII Extraordinary Congress of Elections, dated November 23 and 24, 2022.

The secretariat argues that in the record of the Board of Directors chaired by Katan it was determined “non-observance of the application of the Regulation to grant legal status and registration to the ancestral communes, communities”.

The resolution establishes that in the act of registration it would be “violating Legal Security and the Constitutional guarantee of Motivationn recognized in the Magna Carta”.

In a statement issued by the Secretariat for Management and Development of the Peoples, in which it acknowledges the existence of several indigenous leaders requesting the registration of the legal status of the Board of Directors of the Coica, and the holding of three congresses to appoint the authorities of the organization.

The agency urged the representatives of the peoples of the Amazon Basin “so that, within the framework of their autonomy and self-determination, they can overcome differences that exist and build agreements”.

The statement made it clear that the entity will remain attentive to consensus and agreements Between the parts.

The Coica is a continental organization that brings together more than 500 indigenous peoples and nationals of the Amazon Basin from nine countriesmade up of representatives from Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, French Guyana, Suriname, Peru and Venezuela.

The organization receives resources from international collaborators for the development of social projects for the benefit of indigenous communities in the Amazon Jungle.

Error in the resolution of the Secretariat of Management and Development of Peoples and Nationalities

For the Ecuadorian leader, Tuntiak Katan, the resolution taken by the Secretariat for Management and Development of Peoples and Nationalities is wrong.

“From my point of view it is a legal legal error that the secretariat has committed because in record time the director of the Registry who entered last week has issued this resolution, it violates our rights, this administrative act is illegal”, pointed out Tuntiak Katan at TIME.

He highlighted that on March 13 the Specialized Civil and Commercial Chamber of the Provincial Court of Justice of Pichincha, dThe request for clarification of the sentence ratifying the legality of the XII Extraordinary Congress of Elections was declared inadmissibledated November 23 and 24, 2022 and held in Suriname.

Katan stressed that they will carry out the corresponding legal acts to respond to the nullity resolution issued by the Secretariat.

He added that from the commemorative acts of the 39th anniversary of Coica, the presidents of the organizations present will announce a resolution in which they ratify the decisions made in the Surinamese congress.They also urged the three representations that did not make it to the November congress to join the unity and development of the organization.

Call for Consensus and Unity

For her part, the indigenous leader of Colombia, Fanny Kuiru, led an act held at the Opiac headquarters in the city of Bogotá, in which they supported the resolution of the Secretariat for Management and Development of Peoples and Nationalitieswhile calling for unity and consensus.

Kuiru thanked the actions of the registration entity by declaring the nullity of the registration of the Board of Directors of Coica, chaired by Tuntiak Katan. “The secretariat has accepted the law and we celebrate that”he pointed.

The leader who would be the first woman to preside over Coica, also presented in mid-Februarythe collections to be registered as the General Coordinator of the Board of Directors of Coica, a designation that was made in the Congress held in the month of January 2023 in the city of Quito.

Both Kuiru, as well as representatives of Bolivia and Venezuela, called for the unity of the organization, indicating that the division does not allow progress on the real problems that affect the Amazon.