The Honduran government has announced the extension until May 21 of the state of emergency declared in December in 123 of the 298 municipalities in the country to combat criminal gangs.

The extension means the suspension of constitutional guarantees in the main cities of the country for 45 more days by order of President Xiomara Castro, who thus seeks to combat gangs.

This is the third extension of the measure and it was published in the official newspaper ‘La Gaceta’ after being approved by the Council of Ministers, the Honduran Police explained in a statement.

This measure allows authorities to restrict freedom of movement and assembly, as well as search homes and make arrests without a warrant.

“This legal measure has made it possible for the security authorities to capture more than a hundred members of criminal organizations,” said the Police. It has also facilitated “the capture of more than a hundred members of criminal structures linked to maras and gangs, who commit crimes against the Honduran population.”

However, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Honduras has expressed its concern this Saturday “about the recurrence of the state of emergency and reiterates its call to implement a comprehensive citizen security policy with an emphasis on prevention and investigation”.

The UN coordinator in Honduras, Alice Shackelford, has also expressed her concern. “Extension of the state of emergency and assignment of new security tasks to the Armed Forces is worrying. We remain committed to supporting an approach to prevention, citizen security and dialogue between various sectors to build democracy, social peace and development in UNHonduras”, he indicated in Twitter.