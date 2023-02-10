The Turkish authorities have begun to evacuate tens of thousands of people affected by the earthquake in turkey to accommodate them in other parts of the Eurasian country.

the national airline Turkish Airlines established an airlift between the quake region and the western part of the country and plans to evacuate nearly 27,000 people this Friday alone.

“We will have evacuated 125,957 people with the 709 flights from February 6 to the end of today”a Turkish Airlines spokesperson said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the disaster and emergency management agency (AFAD) reported today that it has transferred some 30,300 people from the disaster areas to other provinces.

In addition, the Turkish Navy will make five military ships available to the authorities to transport people from those coastal areas where there are no habitable buildings left. The evacuees will be temporarily accommodated in hotels in the tourist cities on the south coast of Turkeylike Antalya, where it is now low season, with little occupancy.

Likewise, facilities from various state institutions will be used, such as the Ministry of Education or the Ministry of Youth and Sportsto welcome homeless earthquake victims.

Some 13.4 million people lived in the 10 provinces affected by the earthquake, hundreds of thousands of them have been left homeless after the earthquake.

Apart from organized transport, tens of thousands of other people left on their own for the western provinces to take refuge with family and friends, causing huge traffic jams on the roads.

He turkey earthquake and northern Syria on Monday, claimed at least 21,000 fatalities, as well as tens of thousands of wounded.

Four people were rescued after the earthquake in Turkey

Rescuers in Turkey managed to save four more people from the rubble early Friday morning, four days after the initial earthquake on Monday, the public Anadolu news agency reported.

A mother and her son were rescued alive in Diyarbakir, more than 100 hours after the house collapsed in the quake. Search and rescue teams reached Sebahat Varli, a 32-year-old mother, and her son Serhat, 10.

Before removing them from the rubble, the rescuers had to make some initial medical interventions before sending the two to a nearby hospital.

A few hours before, the rescue teams managed to get two other people out alive, one in the Kahramanmaras region and another in Hatay, in the far south of the country.