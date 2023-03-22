The Minister of Economy, María Luisa Hayem, and the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adriana Mira, met with the Director of Management for the Americas at the European External Action Service (EEAS), Javier Niño and with presidents of different commissions of the European Parliament, among them the president of the Commission of Economic and Monetary Affairs, Irene Tinagli.

The meetings were held to follow up on the issues that make up the joint work agenda. In addition, El Salvador’s progress on internal political and economic issues was announced.

These meetings are the first rapprochement of this type, by El Salvador with the committees of the European Parliament. The Government of El Salvador is working to deepen economic relations with the European Union.

The officials work to strengthen political, economic, and cooperation ties with the commissions. This will make it possible to advance El Salvador’s agenda with that region.