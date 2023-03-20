The Government of President Nayib Bukele has settled a historic debt to the Salvadoran community abroad in the first quarter of the year, by installing four new embassies in Europe and Asia, and three more consulates in the United States, being strategic points to bring the consular services and strengthen alliances with developed countries.

In a month, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, traveled the world to inaugurate the first Salvadoran embassy and consulate in Singapore, after 50 years of bilateral ties.

During a meeting with his counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, Tinoco explained that the Government is interested in learning from Singapore’s experience in port and airport issues, innovation and technology, trade and security.

With the vision of reinforcing the Salvadoran diplomatic network, his second stop took place on February 15 in Hanoi, Vietnam, to open the doors of the new diplomatic headquarters in Southeast Asia.

With more than 70 bilateral relations, the foreign minister welcomed the Salvadoran community with the start of operations of the embassy in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 3. “The purpose is to take advantage of the opportunities and natural wealth in a more efficient and sustainable way,” reiterated Tinoco.

The projection of El Salvador in Portugal is cooperation in education, early childhood, digitization, renewable energy and maritime development.

On March 8, El Salvador inaugurated the embassy in Oslo Norway, after considering it as “an example country in prosperity.” In her speech, the foreign minister highlighted the “political, economic and social transformation of El Salvador, aimed at addressing and resolving the structural problems that, for decades, have stalled the country’s progress, through strategic development initiatives that place the human being as central axis of state action, in all its dimensions”.