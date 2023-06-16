Government opposition Petro returns to the streets

Next Tuesday, June 20, the political parties and opposition movements to the Government of Gustavo Petro will take to the streets of the main cities of the country to express their discontent with the government management, the proposed reforms and the recent scandals that have shaken senior executive positions.

This new social mobilization is called for by renowned political leaders such as former presidential candidate Enrique Gómez, former Defense Minister Diego Molano, Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay of the Democratic Center and former Bogotá mayor Enrique Peñalosa, who has been one of the main critics of the current president.

«I join the march on June 20. The march of the majority I want to invite you not to give up. The time of the citizens has arrived. Let’s go march. Let’s go out and tell this government that we want a better country and that we are not willing to continue leading us to the abyss to which we are going, “ Turbay said.

#YoMeSumoAl20J and I invite you to march to defend democracy, the independence of powers and demand the truth in the face of these scandals that today compromise Petro. It’s time for the citizens.#TheMarchOfTheMajority pic.twitter.com/UaIZxBTzwV — Miguel Uribe Turbay (@MiguelUribeT) June 15, 2023

Among the main reasons that drive the promoters of this new mobilization is the demand to know the truth about the scandal in which the former chief of Gustavo Petro’s Cabinet, Laura Sarabia, and the former Venezuelan ambassador, Armando Benedetti, are involved. In addition, there is the general rejection of the opposition sectors to the reforms promoted by the Government in Congress, which have faced various obstacles for their approval.

Likewise, the promoters of this mobilization have shared their own demands, ranging from the defense of the country, democracy and institutions, to respect for press freedom and support for the independence of powers. Other arguments include the alleged handing over of the regions to groups such as the FARC, the ELN, paramilitaries and drug criminals, as well as the alleged harassment of workers and benefits for organized crime.

The marches are scheduled to start at 9:00 am in the main cities of the country. In the Pereira Metropolitan Area, citizens are summoned in Makro, Dosquebradas, at 10:00 am, from where they will go to the Risaralda Governor’s Square.