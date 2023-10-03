Government participates in a business round between Argentine and Salvadoran companies dedicated to the dairy sector – Diario La Página

The Minister of Economy, María Luisa Hayem, together with the presidential commissioner for Strategic Projects, Cristian Flores, participated in a business round between Salvadoran and Argentine companies dedicated to the dairy sector, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Cult of Argentina, with the aim of strengthening the dairy chain and promoting commercial exchange between both nations.

“El Salvador is going through a process of rapid transformation. “We have leveraged ourselves on technology,” said the head of Economy, during the meeting.

By encouraging the growth of the dairy industry, a positive impact on both economies is expected. This meeting not only opens business opportunities, but also stimulates job creation and promotes innovation in this sector with great potential.

The event was also attended by the Argentine ambassador to El Salvador, Rubén Ruffi, who spoke of the great expectations generated by this meeting. “I am convinced that this meeting will allow us to address a set of perspectives that are opening up for Argentina and El Salvador in the dairy chain.”

The Argentine companies that participate have extensive experience in the dairy industry, offering cutting-edge technology, quality inputs, machinery, equipment and services to Salvadoran companies. This will allow national companies to modernize their production processes and improve their quality and efficiency, which in turn will contribute to the development and growth of the dairy sector in the country.

