Reversal of the announced elimination of the EPS, after Petro’s meeting with executives of these health provider companies.

The Petro Government’s proposal to reform the Colombian Health System, which Minister Carolina Corcho Mejía has been vehemently defending, and announcing the liquidation of the EPS, has the country in uncertainty, as if it were a daily more chapter of a suspense soap opera.

But the text of that reform is raw, so much so, that President Petro himself at the Asocapitales Summit, in San José del Guaviare, which took place yesterday, Thursday, February 9, said before the mayors of the country, that the Health System Reform proposal will be presented to the Congress of the Republic on Monday, February 13, that is, it was postponed.

Starting this Friday and throughout the weekend, at the Casa de Nariño, the Head of State, ministers and advisors will continue working on this reform proposal, especially after the Head of State met with directors of the EPS, who expressed their concerns and presented proposals.

It will be so true that the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, official government spokesman, on the television news this Friday, confidently assured forceful, that the health reform project does not eliminate the EPSthat those who adapt to the new system will have the possibility of continuing running indefinitely.

“Under no circumstances does the project eliminate the EPS nor does it put a subsistence transition term on them, those that are conditioned and that believe that they can within the new prevention and primary care system, will have all the possibilities of developing their objects social services at the service of the health of Colombians”, Prada said emphatically.

What Petro said in Guaviare

At the XXI Summit of the Colombian Association of Capital Cities (Asocapitales), in Guaviare, the president affirmed that, with the initiative to reform the Health System, it is sought that the public hospital ceases to be a State Social Enterprise (ESE). and it becomes a health institution.

“This is a mixed, complementary, non-competitive model. The public hospital ceases to be a State Social Enterprise, that is, to seek to minimize costs or cut service, and becomes a health institution, as it was before,” explained the head of state.

Meeting of the Strategic Committee for the Reform of the Health System, a project that will be presented next Monday for discussion and approval in the Congress of the Republic.

He added that currently the system offers individual insurance, but “there is no family health.”

He reiterated that the proposed model has primary care and prevention as one of its pillars, through the Primary Care Centers (CAP), organized throughout the national territory.

“The project has a pillar, with several essential points, without which there is no change in health. This is not simply improving the tinkering, it is not that the health system is tinkering and painting. It has entered like 10,000 times since I am a congressman. Nothing has ever been able to come out that structurally generates a solution. Problems break out every year,” he expressed.

He added that the function of the hospital is “for patients to leave – as far as technology and science give – cured. Right to health“.

“Then let’s change. The first fundamental pillar, having a strong preventive and primary care model, ”she maintained.

He warned that in the country there is “an unequal system” that “results in a deep differentiation of the population and in the regions regarding the right to health.”

22% of Colombian children have anemia and the country occupies the last places in terms of maternal mortality among the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), he assured. And he blamed this situation on the absence of a primary care and prevention system in Colombia.

Petro stated that “the Primary Care Center has a function, which is not only to attend to those who arrive, but also to organize a territory, with an average of 20,000 people, so that medical teams visit permanently, routinely, constantly, the family of that territory, wherever they are, to reduce the causes of the disease, eliminate it, if possible, or attend to it even in a primary stage where it is still possible to save life”.

According to Petro, the care model would be the same, both in the public and in the private, as in the rich neighborhood as in the poor neighborhood. As in the rural world that today does not have a health system. The first thing that this guarantees is health in the rural world, which today has no health, she concluded.