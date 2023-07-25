Government presented Guide for the transition of territorial governments – news

The Colombian Federation of Municipalities, the Ombudsman’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, held a meeting with local leaders to learn about the problems that are occurring in the regions regarding security in the country.

The leaders of the areas most affected by the actions of the illegal armed groups made serious and forceful complaints on the eve of the electoral exercise that will take place on October 29.

This is the serious and heartbreaking diagnosis of the pre-election situation in many territories of the country:

° Illegal armed actors exercise territorial control; territorial control that our public force is not carrying out today.

° The request of all the mayors is that the Army can initiate stability, security and control operations in order to guarantee the security and rights of the civilian population that are being affected by the armed groups.

° Due to the proliferation and intensification of threats, 8 mayors have been forced to move their offices outside the jurisdiction of their municipalities, as the only alternative to safeguard their lives.

° There is a restriction on free mobility, considering that banners have appeared in some areas, prohibiting free circulation after 6:00 pm, it is also not possible to circulate on some roads with helmets and vehicles cannot travel with their windows up.

“There is a kind of co-governance within our territories because they are imposing laws, they are imposing the form of development within these territories.”

“There is a kind of “administrative silence” on the part of the National Government by ignoring and not reacting in a timely manner to the problems that are experienced in the regions affected by the conflict.”

“In our regions there are not only three groups, there is not only the ELN, there is not only the FARC, there is not only the EPL, but also the drug trafficking groups, the BACRIM groups, we have the Aragua train, we also have foreign drug trafficking groups, the Sinaloa cartel and some transnational drug trafficking groups.”.

“People are very afraid, it is very difficult for them to interact with members of the public force, to avoid being singled out and affected by the actions of the armed groups and in the face of the impotence of our Army and Police”.

Colombia is so beautiful that the mayors are not asking for political asylum to go to another country, they are asking for investment to reach the regions, that they be taken into account, because with their heroism they still maintain democratic institutions in force.

The mayors expressed sadness for the loss of recognition and municipal autonomy, the State intends to do everything from Bogotá and therefore the slowness in the execution and approval of projects.

Local leaders affirmed that they have few resources to face all the responsibilities and expectations that their communities have.

They also denounce the increase in extortion, kidnapping, intimidation, recruitment and terrorist attacks against communication antennas, the institutional infrastructure and against the population in general.

Today, in various municipalities, groups outside the law have not allowed ID registrations, “here it seems that the National Government is legitimizing these groups outside the law. It seems that some guerrilla commanders want to replace the National Electoral Council, they are the ones who determine who can do politics and who cannot; in some regions civil society is being carded”.

The mayors most threatened, because they have had the courage to denounce the abuses of groups outside the law, wonder what will happen to their security, as of January 1, 2024, when they become ordinary citizens.

The mayors ask for clear rules of the game for peace, “It cannot be accepted that while the National Government signs a cease-fire Decree, there is no reciprocal action that materializes in an end to extortion and intimidation by the armed groups”.

It cannot be accepted that due to the actions of violent groups, many candidates have to sell “the soul to the devil” to aspire to positions of popular election in the territories.

“Since the month of March, there have been massive meetings with leaders, by illegal organizations telling them who they should vote for and who they should not vote for, which party can enter and which party cannot enter the area”.

The mayors express that we are returning to bygone times in terms of insecurity.

All of the above has been received by the Ombudsman, Dr. Carlos Camargo Assís and his delegated defenders, by the Delegate Attorney for Electoral Affairs, Dr. Yolima Carrillo Pérez and by the Colombian Federation of Municipalities, headed by President Gian Carlo Gerometta and its Executive Director Gilberto Toro Giraldo, who ask the National Government to take effective control of the territories to guarantee a transparent electoral process and the free exercise of democracy and respect for human rights.

