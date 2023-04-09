The Government, through the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT), maintains vehicle controls nationwide, in order to provide security to Salvadorans and remove dangerous drivers from circulation, who put the lives of citizens at risk who go out to enjoy this Easter holiday period.

The director of Land Transit of the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT), Alfredo Alvayero, inspected a vehicle control installed on the ninth west street, near 75 north avenue, in San Salvador, where he explained that in the early hours of Saturday night A $57.14 fine was imposed on two drivers for registering higher levels of alcohol in exhaled breath, than what is established by law.

“We maintain controls not only in the metropolitan area of ​​San Salvador, but also in the western and eastern areas of the country. This is part of the work that we have been developing from the VMT with the Summer Plan. The objective of these controls is to provide road safety and identify dangerous drivers,” explained the director.

Between April 1 and 7, the government has identified 46 dangerous drivers nationwide. The figure is lower than that registered in the same period last year; however, the authorities continue to deploy teams on all highways in the country to remove these people who put Salvadorans at risk.