Government radicalizes as it is left alone: ​​Uribe Turbay

THE OPPOSITION has called marches for tomorrow to defend democracy, independence of powers and institutions, but also to reject the social reforms that have had a negative effect on society, according to Miguel Uribe Turbay, senator and leader of the Democratic Center.

He assured that these demonstrations will also be the clear sign that society condemns the belligerent attitude that the president has assumed, as the parliamentarian told EL NUEVO SIGLO, he loses popular support.

THE NEW CENTURY: Some sectors that oppose President Gustavo Petro have called for a demonstration tomorrow, so, from your point of view, what do you want to demonstrate with this mobilization?

MIGUEL URIBE TURBAY: First of all, it should be noted that the scandal that President Petro is leading today is, perhaps, one of the most serious in the country’s history. What is at risk is institutionality and democracy. Faced with this scandal, there is a majority claim among Colombians and it is to know the truth. Demand to get to the bottom of this matter, which implies empowering institutions to do so.

So, the march of the 20th arises as a proposal to defend democracy, the independence of powers, to empower the institutions; to tell the magistrates, prosecutor, attorney and the politicians who have done well that they have the support of the citizens.

The most important thing is that it is a march that has no bosses, owners or brands. It is a march that seeks to unite the country and represent the majority of Colombians who want to defend the country.

ENS: There are some sectors that assure that this march is a mechanism to measure forces with the Government, after Petrism called its own demonstration on June 8, what do you say about it?

MUT: It is not a march that blames the demonstrations made by the Government, which, by the way, have been very lazy and weak. The mobilization effort by the Executive has been a failure. It is evident that he is running out of popular support, the unfavorability is increasing, the disappointed are increasingly facing the expectations that Gustavo Petro generated, due, among other things, to the unfulfilled promises, but also to a speech that did not has failed to yield any results.

So, it does not arise as a response to the government’s demonstrations, but rather as a response to the scandals carried out by the president, known from the audios of former ambassador Armando Benedetti.

ENS: What are the objections to the pension, labor and health reforms, which are also one of the main reasons why they call for demonstrations?

MUT: These marches mean that the majority of Colombians want to solve problems and transform what doesn’t work, although we don’t want to change what does work. Part of that implies that these reforms have generated a negative perception by the majority.

In terms of health, we start from the basis that we have a system with universal coverage, basically 99.6%. This implies that some improvements must be made to reach isolated territories, where obviously the care and services need to be complemented with greater effort, but what cannot be put at risk is the rest of the care and services that are being provided in other territories.

Regarding the labor reform, we say that it will not generate formality and employment. On the contrary, entities such as the Bank of the Republic have said that this project puts 450,000 jobs at risk, and what we have proposed is that a reform like this should generate employment, promote formality and increase productivity.

Now, in terms of pensions, we are sure that an effort must be made so that people who today do not have stability in old age have a decent pension. But the savings of 18 million Colombians and private pension funds cannot be put at risk.

ENS: Do you consider that we are at the mercy of a radical government that oppresses the freedoms of the country?

MUT: Undoubtedly, what we have seen is that the government of Gustavo Petro has been radicalizing as it is left alone in terms of popular support and has based its proposal on ideological whims, which, evidently, puts democracy and independence at risk of powers, in addition to the freedoms of Colombians. Attacks on the press put freedom of expression at risk, representing a threat to the country. This is how authoritarian governments begin.

Secondly, all the reforms seek to limit the freedoms of Colombians. In terms of health, for example, they will end the freedom of citizens to choose their EPS. The same will happen in pensions, since there will be no freedom to choose pension funds.

ENS: What are the main contributions of the opposition sectors, today more strengthened after the indexes of unfavorability of the president?

MUT: It is to prevent Gustavo Petro from harming Colombians. Also, have a proactive attitude to build a better country. Today the opposition has opted to be a convening sector, an argued opposition, that empowers the institutions.

