Government reforms were halted in the House of Representatives due to the Armando Benedetti scandal

The social reforms of the national government will also be affected by the crisis surrounding Laura Sarabia, former chief of staff, and the former ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti. The president of the House of Representatives, David Racero, announced that the process to seek to consolidate the coalition will be suspended.

“Regarding the Presidency of the House of Representatives, the discussions of the reforms are frozen until of course we can, not only as we are having a dialogue again, rebuild the coalition, but precisely stop the due process. Discussions as important as these cannot be mediated by external factors that could lead to a non-positive outcome”, stated David Racero.

The first affected will be the health reform. On June 6, the second debate was to begin in the plenary session of the House of Representatives, but Racero notified that this discussion will no longer take place due to the freezing of the process that he ordered in the legislature.

“There is a debate on the international situation that must be processed and duly discussed. The Historical Pact is not afraid of this debate, especially those of us who have been accompanying President Petro for years and decades. If someone who approached the campaign in the last year, takes advantage of the moment of change, of expectation, of a new government to try to do their own thing, they will be completely rejected, not only at the political level but also at the judicial level,” said the president of the chamber. low.

In the Chamber there is also the labor reform that has not begun the debate in the Seventh Commission and the project of prison humanization and restorative justice, which were priorities for the national government. However, their discussion will be delayed until the situation generated by Benedetti’s complaints and the facts surrounding Petro’s former chief of staff diminishes.

Regarding these situations, Racero maintained that it is the former ambassador who must explain his statements. “Those of us who were in the campaign made a completely clear campaign towards the country, the accounts are registered by the then campaign manager, dr. Ricardo Roa and rather it is Mr. Benedetti who has to explain. The Historical Pact has the moral capacity to demand that Senator Benedetti present the evidence, that he be the one to take responsibility for what he has said, ”he maintained.

The president of the Chamber understood the audios revealed by Semana between Benedetti and Sarabia, as a claim from the former ambassador to demand what he considered to be his due for his political role in the campaign. But he assures that the president does not deliver charges or for blackmail, pressure or return of favors.

“During the campaign, the government never mortgaged itself,” Racero said. “It seems that it is a dispute between the two, what’s more, the audios show a completely violent ambassador with Laura Sarabia, he insults her, it is not clear sometimes what he says, it seems that he was not in his five senses and I think that everything that has to be investigated,” he added.

According to Racero, the financing of the campaign was done mainly through bank loans, as indicated by the president. “We are waiting for the truth,” said the representative, who pointed out that the Prosecutor’s Office “must give an account of his actions” regarding the pranks that were denounced against Sarabia’s former babysitter.

Former minister Alejandro Gaviria, a strong critic of the health reform, celebrated the suspension of the reform process. “As it should be, there is no calm and no less legitimacy for your discussion at this time,” he wrote. Currently that project had a request for the withdrawal of congressmen close to the Government and there are voices from the Green party that seek to evaluate the continuity in the coalition, as a result of the scandal, which would complicate the approval of the projects. with Infobae

