Government requires financing $122 billion for this year’s fiscal adjustment

In order to comply with fiscal sustainability and regarding financing needs, it is estimated that the National Central Government (GNC) will need more than $122 trillion, which is equivalent to approximately 7.7% of GDP.

According to a report from the Anif study center regarding the Medium-term Fiscal Framework for this year, disbursements of $70.7 billion are expected, which exceeds those projected in the Financial Plan Update. Of these, 61% corresponds to internal debt and 39% corresponds to external debt.

In this sense and following the strategy of diversification of financing sources established in 2022, Anif estimates that “the issuance of local currency over foreign currency continues to increase, although the majority participation of the former is maintained and reaffirms our need for external financing that is endangered with the greater perception of domestic risk. In addition, by 2023 it is expected to use external sources of financing for US$5.920 million, which is equivalent to 1.7% of GDP. Likewise, in view of the needs to cover the obligations in 2023, pre-financing operations of close to US$ 1,500 million are expected to be carried out”.

Needs

All this is part of the financing needs of the deficit that stands at $69.5 trillion in 2023 and increases to $76.7 trillion in 2024. This reflects that, although compliance with the fiscal rule is a maximum of the government, the total deficit incorporates growing pressures for interest payments in the medium term.

The entity considers that “compared to 2023, the CNG balance improves significantly due to a greater projection of income. For this year, it is projected that the total revenue of the central government will be located at 19.3% of GDP, mainly due to an increase in collection motivated by the tax reforms of 2021 and 2022, as well as a projection of a continuous increase in the prices of raw Materials”.

The report indicates that “however, it is worrying that by 2023 total CNG spending will reach 23.6% of GDP. The foregoing is equivalent to an increase of 2.0% of GDP compared to 2022, which is due to the increase in inflation in 2022 and the salary increase that took place in the country. This translates into higher spending pressures on personnel and health and pension transfers for state officials. In addition, the increase in spending is due to an increase of $16.9 billion destined to implement the National Development Plan. Finally, one of the largest items of CNG spending is due to the FEPC, in which it projects spending close to 1.6% of GDP, which increases by 0.4% compared to the previous year to settle the deficit caused by previous periods”.

less income

On the other hand, Anif estimates that with respect to the 2023 Financial Plan, it is concerned that income will decrease by 1.3% of GDP compared to what was contemplated in the fiscal closing. The foregoing, due to a drop in the price of a Brent barrel of more than US$15, which reduced oil revenues

as well as a contraction in imports that lowered external taxes.

In addition, the drop in revenues is due to lower dividends from the Ecopetrol Group for the same reasons. Regarding primary spending, it was adjusted downward by $1.6 trillion, equivalent to 0.8% of GDP, in compliance with the fiscal rule and seeking to offset the decrease in revenue by 2023. However, interest spending would increase by $1.2 trillion compared to the update of the Financial Plan, in which interest on internal debt is expected to increase given higher projected inflation and the higher levels registered by the country.

Based on the above, the Ministry of Finance revised its deficit projections from -4.1% to -4.3% of GDP. Although this forecast is consistent with the goal established by the Fiscal Rule, the increase in spending is worrying, mainly due to primary spending.

For 2024

Despite the fact that public finances for 2023 are in line with market prospects, Anif points out that “the balance is not so positive for the following year. Although the government maintains that the fiscal deficit will be located at 4.5% of GDP, complying with the fiscal rule, almost 55% of the income is supported by items that had not been explicitly included within these resources. With respect to the previous term, the deficit increased 0.2% due to higher interest payments, since there is a net effect between the behavior of income and expenses”.

Disaggregating by components, revenue would reach 20.5% of GDP. With respect to 2023, the projection of total revenues shows an increase of 12.5%, which translates into an increase of 1.6% as a percentage of the product, marked out to a greater extent by tax revenues (18.6%) and by income from capital at 1.6%.

“Regarding tax revenue, it is noteworthy that the Government maintains that the collection of almost $315 billion in revenue by the DIAN, would be driven mainly by a fight against evasion (0.8%) and by product of tax litigation of the same entity (0.9%). It is an ambitious goal established by the national government, but difficult to achieve. The tax department has been in constant transformation for several years, but its management capacity is still limited, ”says the entity.

capitals

With regard to capital income, these show a decrease, going from $28.4 to $24.9 billion due to lower financial surpluses as a result of the drop in the amount of Ecopetrol’s dividend payments. To counteract this decrease, higher profits are projected for Banco de la República due to the closure of the rate increase that values ​​the international reserves portfolio, and also because income from economic rights for 2022 is included, taking into account the lag of two years from the distribution of surpluses.

Anif explains that “the concern that income generates for us is not appeased when we examine expenses. This would reach 25% of GDP, increasing by 1.4% compared to 2023. This increase is mainly explained by the implementation of PND social programs and inflexible social spending. This behavior is set at 20.5% by primary spending and the remaining 4.5% by interest payments. Specifically, primary spending without FEPC increases due to the components of the General Budget such as the General Participation System, increase in personnel costs and the implications of transfers to health and pensions. If indexation for inflation is added to these rigid expenses, the outlook is not encouraging.”

What is expected in the medium term

In the medium term, the Colombian economy is expected to converge to sustained growth above 3% after 2025, consistent with the trends estimated by the Autonomous Committee of the Fiscal Rule (CARF).

However, the government estimates that the evolution of economic activity is marked by the good performance shown by non-traditional activities and services after the pandemic, further favoring the diversification of the export basket and the growth of investment in infrastructure .

The commitment in the medium term is to develop the measures stipulated in the reindustrialization policy of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism and thus strengthen the performance of these non-traditional sectors and, therefore, increase economic growth in the medium term through a improvement in the productivity of the economy.

Tax revenues would reach an average of 18.2% of GDP for the period 2025-2034. In this path, the provisions adopted in the tax reform and the income derived from the most effective fight of the DIAN against evasion are the ones that would contribute the most to increase collection. The income derived from the Tax Reform would remain relatively constant at around 1.3% of GDP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

