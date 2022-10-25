«The economic situation is very complicated, with the covid, the war and an inflation that was not seen and that affects the shopping cart. We have a government chosen by the Italians, but trust is not unlimited. There have been some fibrillations but the idea of ​​a country is clear: reform, justice, pensions ». The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, Matteo Salvini, said this during the recording of Porta a Porta, who then added: “Unlike the government with M5s, which was a gamble, here there is a government chosen by the Italians who have given a specific mandate. It is not an unlimited trust but there is a common program and a very clear idea of ​​a country ». From here, the lunge on a theme so dear to the leader of the League: «It is unthinkable that ships from all over the world operate all over the world and then only arrive in Italy. Honors and burdens must be shared “for this” we will return to enforce the borders “

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of a conference, the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia brings the theme of autonomy to the attention of the new government. “The political forces that have governed the country for a few days, Lega, FdI and FI, have all supported the referendum with conviction, so as a matter of consistency, autonomy in Veneto will have to see the light with this government. He will have to see it quickly, given that for five years we have worked and confronted with five different governments ». Then he adds, “But if autonomy did not pass with this government, the center-right would no longer have an alibi and would have difficulty presenting itself in our territories because the citizens would not understand.”