Home News Government, Salvini: “Fibrillations but clear vision. We will go back to enforcing borders ”. And Zaia presses on autonomy
News

Government, Salvini: “Fibrillations but clear vision. We will go back to enforcing borders ”. And Zaia presses on autonomy

by admin
Government, Salvini: “Fibrillations but clear vision. We will go back to enforcing borders ”. And Zaia presses on autonomy

«The economic situation is very complicated, with the covid, the war and an inflation that was not seen and that affects the shopping cart. We have a government chosen by the Italians, but trust is not unlimited. There have been some fibrillations but the idea of ​​a country is clear: reform, justice, pensions ». The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, Matteo Salvini, said this during the recording of Porta a Porta, who then added: “Unlike the government with M5s, which was a gamble, here there is a government chosen by the Italians who have given a specific mandate. It is not an unlimited trust but there is a common program and a very clear idea of ​​a country ». From here, the lunge on a theme so dear to the leader of the League: «It is unthinkable that ships from all over the world operate all over the world and then only arrive in Italy. Honors and burdens must be shared “for this” we will return to enforce the borders “

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of a conference, the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia brings the theme of autonomy to the attention of the new government. “The political forces that have governed the country for a few days, Lega, FdI and FI, have all supported the referendum with conviction, so as a matter of consistency, autonomy in Veneto will have to see the light with this government. He will have to see it quickly, given that for five years we have worked and confronted with five different governments ». Then he adds, “But if autonomy did not pass with this government, the center-right would no longer have an alibi and would have difficulty presenting itself in our territories because the citizens would not understand.”

See also  Comprehensive prevention of all kinds of accidents, the city's safety production video conference held_Yongzhou News_Yongzhou Government Network

You may also like

M5s, hypotheses some “ex” in Parliament as collaborators

The Municipal Party Committee held a meeting of...

Murder Dall’Ava, the murderer sentenced to 12 years

Woman killed in Bolzano, her husband goes to...

Friulian minor groped in the center of Milan...

Hiker in difficulty, rescue at night on Pizzocco

Two NGO ships with 118 migrants are arriving...

Melons under examination in the classroom: armored numbers...

Gina who was the woman killed by her...

The neuropsychiatrist Alberto Pellai: “Before the age of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy