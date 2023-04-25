Government seeks to lift the corporate veil of health companies

The transition bill towards health of life will strengthen the functions and tools of the National Superintendency of the sector, such as lifting the corporate veil.

This was confirmed in the morning news on Colombia Hoy Radio by Superintendent Ulahy Beltrán, who confirmed that actions in this regard were contemplated within the articles of the Government of Change initiative.

“We are seeing the text that passes to Congress: that the Superintendency can go behind the lifting of the corporate veil, especially the EPS that have taken the money and have not allowed users to benefit from the rights they have with the services derived from public resources for their protection”, he declared.

He stated that this misuse of resources “has been committed by the owners of these companies who have left and left the health service providers in a lot of trouble and difficulties.”

“They are asking to go after them, go for the money and be able to manage the return of these resources to this system and that these people do not remain in impunity and the full weight of the law falls on them,” he remarked.

He added that within the text of the reform report and that it has been agreed with the congressmen who have the responsibility of leading this process, measures are included to resolve the needs of the entity: “first, to give citizens a Superintendency that can protect them in an integral way and for this it is necessary to strengthen their inspection, surveillance and control functions”, he said.

“We are going to give him the possibility that he has bone teeth and can bite the offenders and persuasive actions and actions are generated so that the other actors in the system do not commit them and that the offender receives the deserved action that the law determines,” he concluded.