On February 2, the Council of State, Colombia’s highest administrative court, provisionally suspended the decree by which the president, Gustavo Petro, assumed control of the regulation of public services in the country, through an “urgent precautionary measure”.

The decision was made by the high court when resolving a lawsuit filed by two citizens who asked to annul the decree considering that the document was issued irregularly since the head of state could not assume functions that are proper to Congress.

However, this Tuesday, March 7, according to an investigation by Blu Radio, it was learned that the Superintendence of Public Services, iHe filed a legal appeal before the Council of State requesting that it reverse the decision to suspend Decree 227 of 2023, with which the president would resume the general regulation of public services in Colombia.

According to Dagoberto Quiroga, Superintendent of Public Services, it is not clear “what is the alleged irremediable damage or the eminent danger that is to be avoided with the suspension of the administrative act that empowered the president.”

The representative to the Chamber for the Afro constituency Miguel Abraham Polo Polo faces a difficult scenario after the National Council granted legal status to the Ecologist Party and more recently, he decided to declare himself as “government”, contrary to Polo’s political tendencywho has established himself as a staunch opponent of the Gustavo Petro administration.

It was through a statement that Ali Bantú, spokesman for the party and close to Vice President Francia Márquez, announced through his social networks in which he added that They will support all the transformations proposed by the Government of Change, as well as “the program that Colombians voted for in a majority way in the 2022 presidential elections.”

“The Ecologist Party declares itself to be the Government and decides to strongly support the agenda of change, peace, social and environmental justice of President Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez, and invites the popular sectors, community organizations, unions, neighborhoods and movements”, Bantu pointed out.

“As the government party and bench of the special constituency of Afro-descendant communities, It is proposed to support in the respective instances, initiatives for legislative change, institutional transformation and other reforms that the national government decides to implement in the development of the PND”, assured the community.

So far Polo Polo has not referred to the matter, however, Yes, it has announced a ‘Great National Plantón’ that would take place on March 15 and that he would seek to demonstrate against the reforms led by the Government.

“We are going to take to the streets of the country again! This 15M we will see ourselves in a great NATIONAL PLANT, to tell the guerrilla that we do not accept their reforms, their corruption and their lies. “El cambio” turned out to be a drug fraud. I know there is indignation and anger Let’s all get out firmly!”, explained the Congressman.

It should be remembered that Polo Polo came to the Ecologist Party after the community council that gave him the endorsement to participate in the legislative elections, will begin his process to be a political party on behalf of the seat that he achieved for the period 2022 – 2026, same that Miguel Polo occupies.

With information from EFE Agency*