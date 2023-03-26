The first government seminar of the year opened on March 24, 2023 and ended this Sunday in the presence of the President of the Republic. Here is the full press release released at the end of the work:

The work of the government seminar opened on March 24 by the President of the Republic, HE Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, ended this Sunday March 26 in Kpalimé.

Government Roadmap projects were reviewed with encouraging results.

The Head of State invited the government team to further accelerate their implementation.

“In the current context of multiple crises in the world, we must act on the levers that depend on us. We have to do it and we have to do it fast. This is in essence the instruction of HE Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Republic, to the government, at the end of the first government seminar of the year 2023.

Intervening in an unfavorable international situation, marked by the persistence and complexity of the security, financial, economic and health crises, this seminar was an opportunity to highlight the good dynamics of implementation of the projects of the Togo government roadmap. 2025.

After reviewing the projects under the different portfolios, it was noted that encouraging results have been recorded under the different axes of the Roadmap.

With regard to globalization, it should be remembered that, for the years to come, the implementation of Togo’s Roadmap will remain, among other things, dependent on the persistent and harmful effects of the various global crises, with implications for the State, for companies, for workers and for vulnerable populations.

It is therefore necessary to accelerate the pace of the actions undertaken and show even more solidarity and dynamism in the implementation of the government roadmap.

At the end of the work of the government seminar, HE Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Republic, insisted on the urgency of continuing the collective mobilization by relying mainly on national resources and by accelerating the pace of execution, in order to meet even better to the needs of the people.