This March 16, 2023, a new contingent of Salvadorans traveled to Canada through the Labor Migration Program, promoted by the Government of the Republic through the Ministry of Labor.

“This is the result of the tour we carried out last year in Canada, where more businessmen showed interest in our program”, assured the Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro.

After following due process, Salvadorans will be able to travel legally, to perform different types of jobs in the North American country.

«The source of employment that we must offer is not crossing the Rio Grande. Our aspiration regarding that 7% of Salvadorans who migrate irregularly, is that they do so regularly today through the Labor Migration Program,” Castro explained.

According to the authorities, the beneficiaries will be able to work for two years in a legal, safe and orderly manner, thus guaranteeing a better economy for their families.

“With the Government of President Nayib Bukele, we have managed to generate more sources of employment in our country, as well as with the Labor Migration Program,” said the job holder.

The objective of the program is to ensure a legal migration process, so that Salvadorans can fulfill their dreams of working abroad. In this way, the Government reiterates its commitment to provide development opportunities to the population.