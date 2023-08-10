Government starts ferry operations between El Salvador and Costa Rica to boost commercial exchange

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, continues to fulfill his promises, contemplated in the Cuscatlán Plan. The start of operations of the ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica, starting today, is one more project that shows the work focused on the development of the country.

Today was the inaugural trip of the ferry service that will operate from the port of La Unión, in El Salvador, and Puerto Caldera, in Costa Rica, and which will have two departures a week. The implementation of this strategic project was expected for decades, previous governments only promised and never did anything to make it happen.

Government officials were present at the beginning of the operations of the Blue Wave Harmony ferry, which will provide the maritime cargo transport service, in an average time of 24 hours, when previously this took five days. This is a sign of the good relationship between the Government of President Bukele and the private sector, both nationally and internationally.

“The Government continues to work to promote trade in the region, this day we take a firm step in it, achieving for the first time in history the activation of the ferry with a maritime route between El Salvador and Costa Rica, which strengthens the connection between Central America and It will contribute to boosting economic growth.said the president of the Autonomous Port Executive Commission (CEPA), Federico Anliker.

He indicated that this day began the first stage in which cargo will be mobilized and in a second phase the transfer of passengers will be added. In addition, he emphasized that with this a new trade route is being enabled and another promise is being fulfilled: giving life to the port of La Unión.

Blue Wave Corporation CEO Michael Volks highlighted the enormous potential this project brings to grow the industry: “These two pioneering countries have opened their doors for us and have welcomed us with open arms to make this investment and develop the project to connect Central America”said.

The realization of this important project is a reflection of the confidence in the business climate that exists in the country, thanks to the transformations achieved in this administration, and that will lead to the opening of many more commercial opportunities and to convert El Salvador into a logistics place.

